The upcoming Switch 2 is going to be an iterative upgrade over the original console, maintaining many of the same features while adding a few new ones.

As such, the design of the device, including its Joy-Con controllers, may look pretty familiar if you already own a Switch, but there's still plenty of new information to dig into.

In this guide, we break down the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con, their new features, and how they compare to the original Switch controllers.

Switch 2 Joy-Con Guide

New Features

Although functionality remains largely the same for the new Joy-Con controllers, there are a few new features.

What does the mysterious new button on the right Joy-Con do? And what about that optical sensor on the Joy-Con's magnetic rail?

Let's dive in and see exactly what these new controllers are all about.

Magnetic connection

Presenting a significant upgrade over the physical rail system of the original Switch, the Switch 2 uses magnets to hold the Joy-Con controllers in place.

Rather than lining the Joy-Con up and sliding them down into the console itself, they now simply snap in place from the side - with a satisfying clack, if the reveal trailer is to be believed!

Much like the previous console, buttons can be found on the rear of the Joy-Con that can be pressed to remove the controllers from the main body. These are much larger than before to account for the overall increase in the console's size.

New button

The right Joy-Con now has an added button situated just below the standard Home button. Rumours speculated that this was a 'C' button, but the official trailer reveals that it's completely blank.

We're not sure exactly what this does yet, but hopefully we'll get confirmation during upcoming Nintendo Direct in April.

Optical Sensor

An optical sensor, much like the one you might find on the bottom of a PC mouse, has been added to both Joy-Con controllers, located just to the right of the 'SL' button when detached.

Judging from the reveal trailer, it looks like both Joy-Con will boast mouse functionality made possible via the new optical sensors - leaks prior to the official reveal suggest as much, and given the accuracy of everything else reported, it's highly likely the new controllers will be useable as a mouse.

Switch 2 Joy-Con Comparison - Are Switch 2 Joy-Con bigger?

Though we don't have exact official measurements for the new Switch 2 just yet, yes, the new Joy-Con controllers are quite a bit bigger than the equivalent for the Switch.

Here are the dimensions for the original Switch's Joy-Con:

Switch / Switch OLED Model Joy-Con - 102 mm tall x 35.9 mm wide x 28.4 mm thick.

Leaks suggest that the Joy-Con are approximately the same width as the current model but a good deal longer, as seen in the trailer. Here's a Switch 2 Joy-Con comparison with the original version:

Switch 2 Joy-Con FAQ



Here are a selection of common Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con questions that people also ask.

Do the Switch 2 Joy-Con drift like the old ones?

'Joy-Con drift' was a significant issue with the Switch 1's controllers, and although there's no official confirmation yet, leaks suggest that the new Joy-Con use Hall Effect analogue sticks which should eliminate drift issues.

So, we await official confirmation, but fingers crossed the new controllers won't have this major issue!

Can I use my old Joy-Con with Switch 2?

At the moment, Nintendo has not confirmed whether your old Joy-Con will work on the Switch 2, but given that the new console will be fully backward compatible with both physical and digital Switch games, we wouldn't be surprised if select Switch accessories were also compatible.

However, we can say for definite that the old Joy-Con won't be able to attach to the console - if compatible, they'll only function wirelessly with Switch 2.

How do I remove the Joy-Con from the Switch 2?

Removing the Joy-Con from the new console will work in a similar way to your current Switch. Buttons located on the back of the Joy-Con can be pressed in, which according to leaks will cause a small pin to protrude from the side of the Joy-Con.

This pin essentially pushes the Joy-Con away from the main body of the Switch 2, thus causing the magnetic connection to drop.

Leaks suggest that the controllers can be removed through brute force without pressing the button. Not recommended, but worth noting if true!

Will the new Joy-Con come with a grip and wrist straps?

It's not known for definite whether a Joy-Con grip or straps will come bundled with the console itself, but the debut trailer for the Switch 2 confirmed that, yes, there will be new iterations of both.

The new grip has been slightly redesigned to allow for the Joy-Con to snap into the side, while the wrist-strap attachments will likely be required for use with the new mouse functionality.