Resident Evil 4
Image: Capcom

Nintendo released a new update for the Switch 2 earlier this week, bumping the system up to Version 21.1.0. Once again, it's followed with Switch game compatibility updates.

Some of the highlights this week include Resident Evil 4 and Miitopia, which have had "previously identified issues" resolved. The game behaviour in Little Nightmares: Complete Edition and Streets of Rage 4 on the Switch 2 is now also consistent with the experience on Switch.

Here's every Switch game that's received a Switch 2 compatibility update this week (via Nintendo Everything):

Nintendo has also acknowledged how the 3D platformer A Hat In Time has issues, so hopefully a fix will show up in the near future. It flagged issues with Streets of Rage 4 earlier this month, and the problems have now been resolved.

Apart from Game Dev Story and Venture Towns, another Kairosoft eShop title recently made compatible with Switch 2 was Mega Mall Story. You can check the compatibility of Switch titles on the Switch 2 via Nintendo's compatibility search page.

Will you be revisiting any of these Switch titles on the Switch 2? What other Switch games would you like to see updated or fixed on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.

