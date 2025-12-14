Nintendo released a new update for the Switch 2 earlier this week, bumping the system up to Version 21.1.0. Once again, it's followed with Switch game compatibility updates.

Some of the highlights this week include Resident Evil 4 and Miitopia, which have had "previously identified issues" resolved. The game behaviour in Little Nightmares: Complete Edition and Streets of Rage 4 on the Switch 2 is now also consistent with the experience on Switch.

Here's every Switch game that's received a Switch 2 compatibility update this week (via Nintendo Everything):

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Nintendo has also acknowledged how the 3D platformer A Hat In Time has issues, so hopefully a fix will show up in the near future. It flagged issues with Streets of Rage 4 earlier this month, and the problems have now been resolved.

Apart from Game Dev Story and Venture Towns, another Kairosoft eShop title recently made compatible with Switch 2 was Mega Mall Story. You can check the compatibility of Switch titles on the Switch 2 via Nintendo's compatibility search page.