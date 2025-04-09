For anyone worried that the Nintendo Switch 2 is lacking that unique feature, then fear not: Mouse Mode is here for those of you who love the weird and wonderful.

The Joy-Con 2 double as mice, which you can use by holding sideways on any surface. And many games launching on the new console will be using this brand new control method — optionally, of course.

We've got a list of every single game playable with Mouse Mode on the Switch 2 here for you.

All Mouse Mode Compatible Games on Switch 2

Here's every single confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 game that can be played using the Joy-Con mouse. And, as more games are announced and released on the console, we'll add to this list.

Some of these games are dropping on launch day, so make sure you have a look at our Day One Switch 2 games guide.

Are Mouse Mode controls mandatory?

For most games, Mouse Mode is completely optional. So don't worry if you can't get to grips with aiming and shooting with the mouse in Metroid Prime 4.

But there are a few games and modes that are specifically designed with mouse controls in mind. So far, these are Drag x Drive, Mouse Work, a few modes in Welcome Tour, and a few new minigames in Super Mario Party Jamboree's Switch 2 upgrade.

When we have the actual Joy-Con 2 in our hands, we'll be breaking down just how Mouse Mode works on the Switch 2, so stay tuned for launch.

Is Mouse Mode support being added to any Switch 1 games?

At the moment, we know that the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Metroid Prime 4, Civilization VII, and Super Mario Party Jamboree are getting mouse functionality.

In terms of games getting free Switch 2 updates, nothing's been confirmed. Those updates seem to only be for performance, but we'll have to wait to hear more from Nintendo.

Ready to track with those Joy-Con? We'll have you covered with everything Switch 2 related in our Nintendo Switch 2 Ultimate Resource guide.