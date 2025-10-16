Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Welcome to our Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mega Dimension DLC walkthrough hub, and to Lumiose City! You'll be spending a lot of time in this Paris-inspired town in Kalos, so let's settle in.

As the second game bearing the Legends moniker, Z-A is decidedly different from the mainline 'Generational' games It's a good time, and in our 7/10 review of the Switch 2 version, we lavished praise on the new real-time battle system, but found that setting the action in a single city was constricting.

But enough about that — our suite of guides cover both the base game on Switch 1 and Switch 2 as well as the Mega Dimension DLC. We're are here to help you complete your Pokédex, find every Mega Evolution and Mega Stone, how to get through the Z-A Royale, and how to complete specific Side Quests.

Note: We'll be updating this walkthrough with all of our Mega Dimension guides over the coming days

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Guides

With such a dense city to explore, it's easy to feel overwhelmed once you boot up the game. But with a range of guides below, we've covered everything you need to know about Lumiose City.

Getting Started

Stepping out onto the streets for the first time, this selection of guides will help you get ready for the journey ahead — as well as help you plan ahead.

Battle System Beginner Tips - How To Become A Pokémon Battling Pro

Legends: Z-A introduces real-time battles to the Pokémon world. It takes a minute to get used to, so we've got some handy tips lined up to help you master the combat.

Legends: Z-A introduces real-time battles to the Pokémon world. It takes a minute to get used to, so we've got some handy tips lined up to help you master the combat.

In the absence of the Exp. Share (it's automatic again), Canari Plushes provide extra buffs and bonuses to the team. We've got all the details on every Canari Plush here, including the best one to buy first.

In the absence of the Exp. Share (it's automatic again), Canari Plushes provide extra buffs and bonuses to the team. We've got all the details on every Canari Plush here, including the best one to buy first.

Ahh, this always happens: you've chosen one partner to journey with, but you've got FOMO. Your friend says Tepig's the best, but you went with Chikorita. But don't worry, you can get all three of them eventually. Here's the best starter choice for you, and where to get all three of the Lumiose City trio.

Ahh, this always happens: you've chosen one partner to journey with, but you've got FOMO. Your friend says Tepig's the best, but you went with Chikorita. But don't worry, you can get all three of them eventually. Here's the best starter choice for you, and where to get all three of the Lumiose City trio.

Lumiose City is an expensive town — especially if you have a taste for fashion. If you need help building up those Poké Dollars, then let us give you some tips.

Lumiose City is an expensive town — especially if you have a taste for fashion. If you need help building up those Poké Dollars, then let us give you some tips.

If you want to complete your Pokédex, then you'll need to know how to make your 'mons fall in love with you. This guide covers the best way to raise friendship.

Mega Dimension DLC

If you're desperate for more fun in Lumiose City once you've rolled credits, then you'll want to snap up the Mega Dimension DLC. This section of the guide will cover everything you need to know about the DLC, including new Megas, Donuts, and more.

More coming soon!

How To Start The DLC

Not sure how to get dimension hopping in Legends: Z-A? Here's everything you need to do before kicking off this brand new adventure

Not sure how to get dimension hopping in Legends: Z-A? Here's everything you need to do before kicking off this brand new adventure

If you need help completing your Hyperdimension Pokédex, then we have a list of every single 'mon you can catch in these pocket dimensions, and how to evolve them, right here.

If you need help completing your Hyperdimension Pokédex, then we have a list of every single 'mon you can catch in these pocket dimensions, and how to evolve them, right here.

With lots of new Mega 'mons to discover, along with a few surprising evolutions, this is the guide you'll need — even if you're just curious.



Pokédex

Your Pokédex is now a mobile phone app! Gasp! But it's all okay, nothing else changes otherwise. These two guides cover the entire Pokédex and all of the Mega Evolutions you'll find in Lumiose City.

Complete Lumiose City Pokédex

Want to catch 'em all? Well, you'll need a little help finding every single Pokémon in the city, so here's a complete list of where to find every single one, including evolution methods.

Want to catch 'em all? Well, you'll need a little help finding every single Pokémon in the city, so here's a complete list of where to find every single one, including evolution methods.

If it's just Mega Evolutions and Mega Stones you're after, this is the guide you'll want to check out. We've got a list of every single new and returning Mega Evolution and how to get every single Mega Stone in the game.

All Wild Zones

We'll be covering all Wild Zones in Lumiose City right here — when do you unlock each one? Which Alpha Pokémon can you find there? We have all the answers.

Z-A Royale

The Z-A Royale is a crucial part of progressing through Legends: Z-A, and its where some of the toughest battles will be fought. But it goes beyond just story progression, so we've got all sorts of guides covering this new Lumiose City staple.

All Z-A Royale Promotion Matches

Think of Promotion Matches like Gym Leaders — they're required to rank up, and they all have pretty robust teams, including Mega Evolutions. This guide is a rundown of all of those matches and each trainer's team.

Think of Promotion Matches like Gym Leaders — they're required to rank up, and they all have pretty robust teams, including Mega Evolutions. This guide is a rundown of all of those matches and each trainer's team.

Want to maximise your Z-A Royale time? Here's a handy rundown of all the best ways to build up your points in the tournament, helping you to progress up the ranks faster.



Capture Guides

While a Pokédex is all well and good, some 'mons are a little harder to track down that others. This section is home to specific Pocket Monster guides, with more to come soon!

Post Game Pokémon

Once you reach the post game, you'll have access to a few rare 'mons, including legendaries. We've marked some of these for spoilers, of course.

How To Get Diancie

The sparkly Rock/Fairy-type has been added to Z-A post-launch, and it's an easy one to get — as long as you've beaten the game. Here's how to add another Gen 6 favourite to your team.

The sparkly Rock/Fairy-type has been added to Z-A post-launch, and it's an easy one to get — as long as you've beaten the game. Here's how to add another Gen 6 favourite to your team.

AZ's best buddy can eventually join your own team, but you'll have to work hard to get her. Want a lethal weapon in your PC? This will help you get this unique Floette.

AZ's best buddy can eventually join your own team, but you'll have to work hard to get her. Want a lethal weapon in your PC? This will help you get this unique Floette.

A second free update in December 2025 gave players access to the Genetic Pokémon Mewtwo! This one's fairly easy to get, but if you're not sure where to go, we've got you covered in this guide.

A second free update in December 2025 gave players access to the Genetic Pokémon Mewtwo! This one's fairly easy to get, but if you're not sure where to go, we've got you covered in this guide.

You can get two returning Legendary Pokémon in the post-game by doing a few specific steps. Here's how to get these iconic 'mons.

You can get two returning Legendary Pokémon in the post-game by doing a few specific steps. Here's how to get these iconic 'mons.

One of the last Pokémon you'll get in Z-A, Zygarde awaits beyond the credits. This guide will help you defeat this legendary Pokémon and get it to join your team.

Side Missions

There are over 100 Side Missions in Legends: Z-A, some more annoying than others. We'll be covering the more challenging ones here, with more to come soon!

Finding a Place for Heliolisk

How do you find the perfect home for an Electric-type lizard? Ask a trainer of course. Or just ask us, and we'll tell you exactly where you need to go.

How do you find the perfect home for an Electric-type lizard? Ask a trainer of course. Or just ask us, and we'll tell you exactly where you need to go.

A deceptively simple quest that's easy to miss the reward for, you'll find zen in this guide if you're struggling to find the Yoga Master.

A deceptively simple quest that's easy to miss the reward for, you'll find zen in this guide if you're struggling to find the Yoga Master.

This is more than just a short trip to the pumpkin patch; you need to find the biggest Pumpkaboo there is. How, you ask? We'll help you out.

This is more than just a short trip to the pumpkin patch; you need to find the biggest Pumpkaboo there is. How, you ask? We'll help you out.

Five different Flabébé sounds like a lot, but not for this hairdresser. This guide covers where to find all different colours of the Fairy-type.

Mystery Gift Codes & Rewards

You didn't expect a Pokémon game without a few freebies, did you? Well, this section is pretty simple — if it's a Mystery Gift Code you want, we can give it to you.

Mystery Gift Code List

We'll be tracking all the Mystery Gift Codes released by The Pokémon Company, which will net you anything from a few items to some Pokémon!

We'll be tracking all the Mystery Gift Codes released by The Pokémon Company, which will net you anything from a few items to some Pokémon!

Fight against friends and strangers alike to win rewards and climb up the Z-A rankings. We'll be keeping track of all the Ranked Battle Season rewards right here.

FAQs

If it's something a little broader you're after, or you just want to know whether you can dive straight into Z-A, then this little selection of guides is a great place to check out.