Aspyr surprised Nintendo fans in November when it shadow dropped Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on Switch and Switch 2.

As mentioned in our review, it's not quite as "Definitive" as the name might imply – fortunately, there will be patch updates in the future. Speaking to Nintendo Everything recently, Aspyr product manager Jordon Reese mentioned how improvements are on the way:

Reese also confirmed that Aspyr intends “to make game improvements via patches over time so that the game can be the best possible experience for all players.” It’s unclear what that will entail, but we’ll keep our eyes out.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

In our own review for Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on the Switch 2, we noted how the visual fidelity was lacking, despite the resolution bump. The team at Digital Foundry also highlighted some downgrades. Despite this, this particular entry in the Tomb Raider series remains one of Lara Croft's best adventures.

If you missed, two new Tomb Raider games were also announced this week. One is a reimagining of the original game, due out in 2026, and the second title marks a brand-new chapter in the Tomb Raider series and will be arriving in 2027. There's no mention of Nintendo versions, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.