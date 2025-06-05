Can you connect your favourite Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to your Switch 2 console? Why, yes you can! Where the original Switch needed a little post-release update to enable the use of such devices, we hit the ground running this time.

The Switch 2 requires no such update with its Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)/Bluetooth, and so let's just get straight into looking at how to connect your audio peripheral of choice to the console, along with a few other related tips!

Nintendo Switch 2 Headphone Connection Guide

How to Connect Bluetooth Headphones to Switch 2

Just as was the case with the original Switch, there's no need to rely on workarounds or dongles here, you can connect directly to the console via Bluetooth.

In order to do so, simply navigate to your Bluetooth Audio setting within the Switch 2 system menus.

From here, initiate a search for nearby Bluetooth items. Also, make sure to have your chosen headphones or earbuds in their own specific pairing mode if required at this juncture.

The Switch 2 should find your device — assuming it's compatible/charged/working — and you can then simply confirm the connection to get those sounds pumping into your brainholes.

How to Connect Apple AirPods to Switch 2

As with any other headphones or buds, the Apple Airpods will need to be connected via the Bluetooth menu. However, make sure to leave the pods in their case, as you usually would when connecting them to any device, in order for your Switch 2 to find them.

As you can see in our pics, we have used Galaxy Buds, which pair in the same manner as AirPods.

Once found, you can connect as before. Simple.

How to Connect a Wired Headset

Of course, not everyone wants a wireless connection, and for those who have a snazzy old pair of wired cans, you can use the 3.5mm audio jack on the console, or on your Pro Controller 2.

Unfortunately, the grip for the Joy-Con doesn'tvhave a jack.

How to Adjust Headset Volume on Switch 2

To adjust the volume of your headphones whilst connected to your Switch 2 console, simply hold down the Home button on your Joy-Con — or other controller of choice — to bring up the shortcut system menu

From here, you can change the audio levels to suit.