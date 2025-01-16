The Nintendo Switch 2 trailer seemingly confirmed many of the leaks and rumours ahead of its release, including the magnetic Joy-Con, the colour scheme, the mouse functionality, and more.

One thing that continues to baffle, however, is the rumoured additional button on the right Joy-Con, sitting just below the Home Button. It was rumoured that this would be the 'C' button, with renders even including the letter 'C' engraved on the surface.

In actuality, the button itself is completely blank, so our understanding of what this does remains the same; that is to say, we have no bloomin' idea. It could well still be the 'C' button, but now that it's completely blank, it could easily be something else entirely. Of course, it may also be possible that Nintendo simply blanked it out for this debut trailer – who knows.

Here's hoping Nintendo sheds a bit more light on this mystery during its upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation in April.