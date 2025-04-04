Nintendo Switch 2: Specs

Nintendo Switch 2 represents a sizeable jump over its predecessor in pure tech terms and is able to punch well above its weight with features such as, HDR lighting, support for up to 120fps, 4K output via the dock, and up to 1080p on its handheld screen.

In this guide, we look at Nintendo Switch 2 technical specifications, including Switch 2 power, Switch 2 CPU/GPU, and how the new console compares to the old Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2 Tech Specs

Here are the full tech specs as outlined by Nintendo:

Size Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 10.7 inches wide x .55 inches thick (with Joy-Con™ 2 controllers attached).

*The maximum thickness from the tip of the control sticks to the protruding parts of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.2 inches. Weight Approximately .88 lbs

(Approximately 1.18 lbs with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached) Screen Capacitive touch screen

7.9-inch wide color gamut LCD screen

1920x1080 pixels

HDR10 support

VRR up to 120 Hz CPU/GPU Custom processor made by NVIDIA. Storage 256 GB (UFS)

*A portion of the storage is reserved for use by the system. Communication features Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)

Bluetooth

In TV mode, Nintendo Switch 2 can be connected using the wired LAN port on the dock. Video output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

Maximum of 3840x2160 (4K) resolution at 60 fps (TV mode)

Supports 120 fps when 1920x1080/2560x1440 resolutions are selected

Supports HDR10

*Maximum 1920x1080 resolution in tabletop mode and handheld mode, following screen resolution. Audio output Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch

Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

*Surround sound effect can be applied when outputting to headphones or to the built-in speaker (surround sound effect when outputting to the built-in speaker requires a system update). Speakers Stereo

The independent enclosure structure provides natural, clear sound quality. Microphone Built-in microphone (monaural)

Noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and auto gain control provide a more comfortable voice chat experience. Buttons POWER Button/Volume buttons USB-C® Ports 2 USB-C® Ports

The port on the bottom is used to charge the console and connect to the Nintendo Switch 2 dock. The port on the top is used to connect accessories and/or charge the console. Audio jack 3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug (CTIA standard)

Please note: Nintendo cannot guarantee functionality with all products. Game card slot Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted. microSD Express card slot Compatible with microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)

*microSD memory cards that are not compatible with microSD Express can only be used to copy screenshots and videos from Nintendo Switch. Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers

Brightness sensor located in console Operating environment 41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/5220mAh Battery life Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours

*These are rough estimates. The battery life will depend on the games you play. Charging time Approximately 3 hours

*While the system is in Sleep mode.

Additionally, Nvidia confirmed in a blog post that Switch 2 supports DLSS upscaling, ray tracing and Variable Refresh Rate using Nvidia's G-SYNC tech.

How much more powerful is Switch 2 compared to Switch 1?

Nvidia claims that Switch 2 has "10x the graphics performance" of the original Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games like the upgraded Zelda: Breath of the Wild help to demonstrate the smoother gameplay and higher resolution of the newer console in comparison, too. Switch 2 won't ever match the performance and visuals possible on harder, non-portable consoles, but it still packs a punch.

Switch 2 Specs FAQ



Here is a selection of common Nintendo Switch 2 specs questions that people also ask:

Is Switch 2 as powerful as a PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X?

No, the smaller form factor and components needed to make a handheld console to rival the power of Sony and Microsoft's flagship home consoles would make that console prohibitively expensive for most of us.

However, big games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring are getting Switch 2 ports, so we can expect to see a big jump in what's possible on the new hardware, despite it not being able to hit the power output of the big boxes.

As a rough guide, thinking of Switch 2 as a PS4 Pro+ will get you in the ballpark. In some ways it's arguably more powerful, though its size comes with caveats in other areas.

Will Nintendo release a more powerful Switch 2?

It's impossible to say at this stage, although we'd put money on an OLED edition releasing in a few years' time.

Can Switch 2 play [insert super graphically intensive game from other consoles here]?



As we mentioned, games like Cyberpunk stretched other consoles to breaking point, so seeing them run on Switch 2 is impressive.

At this point, Switch should be able to handle most things being released if they're cleverly optimised - and with the same caveats we've grown familiar with with Switch over the years.

Expecting PS5-level performance would be silly, but Switch 2's power will put it in the conversation when devs are deciding platforms.

Can Switch 2 run Crysis?

Well, Switch ran Crysis and Switch 2 is backwards compatible. So yes!

Hopefully, this guide has been helpful. If you're after more Nintendo Switch 2 advice, check out our Switch 2 guides for more useful info.