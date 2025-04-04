Nintendo Switch 2: Specs

Nintendo Switch 2 represents a sizeable jump over its predecessor in pure tech terms and is able to punch well above its weight with features such as, HDR lighting, support for up to 120fps, 4K output via the dock, and up to 1080p on its handheld screen.
In this guide, we look at Nintendo Switch 2 technical specifications, including Switch 2 power, Switch 2 CPU/GPU, and how the new console compares to the old Switch.
Nintendo Switch 2 Tech Specs
Here are the full tech specs as outlined by Nintendo:
|
Size
|
Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 10.7 inches wide x .55 inches thick (with Joy-Con™ 2 controllers attached).
|
Weight
|
Approximately .88 lbs
|
Screen
|
Capacitive touch screen
|
CPU/GPU
|
Custom processor made by NVIDIA.
|
Storage
|
256 GB (UFS)
|
Communication features
|
Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)
|
Video output
|
Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
|
Audio output
|
Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch
|
Speakers
|
Stereo
|
Microphone
|
Built-in microphone (monaural)
|
Buttons
|
POWER Button/Volume buttons
|
USB-C® Ports
|
2 USB-C® Ports
|
Audio jack
|
3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug (CTIA standard)
|
Game card slot
|
Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted.
|
microSD Express card slot
|
Compatible with microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers
|
Operating environment
|
41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity
|
Internal battery
|
Lithium-ion battery/5220mAh
|
Battery life
|
Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours
|
Charging time
|
Approximately 3 hours
Additionally, Nvidia confirmed in a blog post that Switch 2 supports DLSS upscaling, ray tracing and Variable Refresh Rate using Nvidia's G-SYNC tech.
How much more powerful is Switch 2 compared to Switch 1?
Nvidia claims that Switch 2 has "10x the graphics performance" of the original Switch.
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games like the upgraded Zelda: Breath of the Wild help to demonstrate the smoother gameplay and higher resolution of the newer console in comparison, too. Switch 2 won't ever match the performance and visuals possible on harder, non-portable consoles, but it still packs a punch.
Switch 2 Specs FAQ
Here is a selection of common Nintendo Switch 2 specs questions that people also ask:
Is Switch 2 as powerful as a PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X?
No, the smaller form factor and components needed to make a handheld console to rival the power of Sony and Microsoft's flagship home consoles would make that console prohibitively expensive for most of us.
However, big games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring are getting Switch 2 ports, so we can expect to see a big jump in what's possible on the new hardware, despite it not being able to hit the power output of the big boxes.
As a rough guide, thinking of Switch 2 as a PS4 Pro+ will get you in the ballpark. In some ways it's arguably more powerful, though its size comes with caveats in other areas.
Will Nintendo release a more powerful Switch 2?
It's impossible to say at this stage, although we'd put money on an OLED edition releasing in a few years' time.
Can Switch 2 play [insert super graphically intensive game from other consoles here]?
As we mentioned, games like Cyberpunk stretched other consoles to breaking point, so seeing them run on Switch 2 is impressive.
At this point, Switch should be able to handle most things being released if they're cleverly optimised - and with the same caveats we've grown familiar with with Switch over the years.
Expecting PS5-level performance would be silly, but Switch 2's power will put it in the conversation when devs are deciding platforms.
Can Switch 2 run Crysis?
Well, Switch ran Crysis and Switch 2 is backwards compatible. So yes!
Hopefully, this guide has been helpful. If you're after more Nintendo Switch 2 advice, check out our Switch 2 guides for more useful info.
