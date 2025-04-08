The Switch 2 will thankfully have a lot more internal storage than its predecessor, boasting 256GB at launch compared to the meagre 32GB seen in the original (or 64GB if you have an OLED). Still, more storage is always better, but with the Switch 2, you'll need to opt for a microSD Express card, not a standard microSD card.

It's a bit of an odd name, right? But fear not, because we'll be going through exactly what a microSD Express Card is, why you'll need one for your Switch 2, and what makes it better than a standard microSD.

Best microSD Express Cards for Nintendo Switch 2 (USA)

If you already know the ins and outs, let's highlight some of the best and cheapest microSD Express Cards you can currently pick up in the US:

Best microSD Express Cards for Nintendo Switch 2 (UK)

And here are the best microSD Express Card deals in the UK:

FAQs: microSD Express Cards Explained

What is a microSD Express Card?

Put simply, it's a small storage device identical in appearance to a standard microSD that you've probably been using in your regular Switch. The difference is that SD Express is faster - much faster.

How do they compare? Basic Micro SD cards tend to top out at around 200MB/s read and write speeds. However, with SD Express, you're looking at speeds of up to 900MB/s, putting it closer (though still a way off) the kind of speeds you might expect from a solid-state drive (SSD).

This is because they're connected to the same PCI Express/NVMe interface that internal SSDs utilise in other gaming consoles and PCs, therefore effectively giving access to the same bandwidth as internal storage.

Do standard microSD Cards work with Switch 2?

No, Nintendo has confirmed that SD Express cards will be required for the Switch 2.

And if that wasn't clear enough, standard microSD cards will not work – at all. Switch 2's more complex games need faster transfer speeds to run, and a standard microSD card simply won't cut it.

How much storage is available on a microSD Express Card?

From what we've seen so far, you can purchase microSD Express cards in the following capacities at the time of writing:

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

It's likely that larger capacities will become available at a later date, though keep in mind that you'll be looking at fairly hefty prices for the larger options. Prices in inevitably fall over time, much as standard microSD Card prices fell over the original Switch's lifetime.

What's the largest storage I can get for the Switch 2?

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will be compatible with Express Cards of up to 2TB.

It's important to note, however, that 2TB options don't appear to be available for purchase at the time of writing. Even when they are, you're likely looking at a potential price of $200/£200 at a minimum.

How do I insert a microSD Express Card into the Switch 2?

The microSD Express Card slot is located on the bottom of the Switch 2, just underneath the kickstand.

So simply open the kickstand to locate the slot and pop your microSD Express Card in and push until you hear a 'click'. To remove it, push for the 'click' and slide it out.

What size/capacity Micro SD Express Card should I buy?

It's going to be a while until 2TB cards are available and, more importantly, affordable. Right now, you typically have the choice of 1TB, 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB. Naturally, the smaller ones will fill up faster, especially if you buy lots of games.

1TB is a fantastic option for Switch 2 owners who plan to download a lot of games, but it's naturally on the pricey side. If you have that sort of cash to spend, this is currently the ultimate option for your Switch 2.

An alternative approach would be to buy multiple cards and swap them depending on which games you want to play - slightly more effort, but more affordable. Just be sure to keep them in a safe place.

Best microSD Cards for the original Nintendo Switch

We understand if you don't want to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 just yet. The good news is that there are some excellent choices available for microSD cards for the original Switch, and they've never been cheaper.

Check out our regular microSD guide for Switch for more info, but remember: those cards will not work on Switch 2, only the original Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED Model.