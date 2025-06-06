Moving from the Switch 1 Pro Controller to the Switch 2 Pro Controller, Nintendo has largely taken the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ route. Keeping the same basic layout intact, it instead applied several small, but significant improvements to make this latest iteration the very best Nintendo controller I’ve ever had the pleasure of using.
So, looking at the design of the new pad, it all looks pretty familiar, but there are a few changes that should be noted.
For starters, the grips are ever-so-slightly slimmer than the previous model, which in my case made it much more comfortable in the hand. My index fingers rest perfectly on the ‘ZL’ and ‘ZR’ triggers, while the rest of my fingers fall naturally on the grips below. As for the general feel, the matt black/grey finish is wonderful, though it does invite plenty of dust.
Meanwhile, the face buttons have been slightly enlarged; not so much that it’s immediately noticeable by sight, but you can really feel the difference in the hand. They’re close enough together that your thumb essentially rests on two buttons at once diagonally, making it easy to rock back and forth to hit whichever one you want.
Perhaps the biggest improvement comes with those analogue sticks. Good lord, they feel incredible. The standard Joy-Con controllers have been improved in a similar way, with the sticks feeling much smoother than on the Switch 1. With the Pro Controller, this is far more pronounced thanks to the extra travel afforded by the larger sticks.
It’s so difficult to describe exactly how smooth the motion feels; it’s one of those things where if you know, you know. That said, if you want a bit of a fun attempt at a rundown, then check out Alex’s video, in which he demonstrates with a bottle and an oily spoon. (Look, just trust me). Rest assured, the slight grinding you'd feel on the original Pro Controller is now completely gone.
Moving onto the D-pad, sensitivity issues some people had with the Switch 1 Pro Controller appear to have been fixed here, though we’ll need to really put it through its paces over the coming months (and years) to see if it holds up.
Testing the D-pad within the calibration settings reveals that rocking it up and down while holding down left or right does still yield ‘up’ and ‘down’ inputs, but it’s not nearly as sensitive as the previous controller. In fact, you want it to happen a bit so you can easily pull off diagonal inputs. Playing Street Fighter 6, I was easily able to knock out a few combos and Hadoukens without any fuss, and retro games via Nintendo Switch Online felt similarly natural with the D-pad.
Over on the back, you’ve also got the new ‘GL’ and ‘GR’ buttons, which can be remapped to whatever you wish on a game-by-game basis. We’ve already noted that you map the capture button to the back, which is a bit of a game-changer for more fast-paced games in which you want to take a few snaps.
Otherwise, you can map whatever input you wish, so it can certainly come in handy when you want to sprint and jump at the same time in Breath of the Wild, for example.
The positioning of the back buttons feels pretty natural, too. I mentioned that my fingers rested comfortably on the grips, and this is exactly where ‘GL’ and ‘GR’ are placed, but if you’re worried about accidentally pressing them, fear not. You can comfortably move your middle fingers up slightly to rest on the back of the pad – pretty much right where the ‘Nintendo’ logo is located. But even this isn’t entirely necessary in my opinion; my fingers curve around the buttons enough that I don’t feel they’re ever going to be pressed unless I consciously want to.
The dinky face buttons — i.e. your home button, capture button, '+', '–', and GameChat button — are all tucked away quite neatly in the middle of the device. The capture button specifically could be in a slightly easier-to-reach location, but it's at least out of the way enough that you're probably never going to hit it accidentally.
With the 'C' button, it's the same deal. You know where it is, so it's easily reachable whenever you want to access the Switch 2's GameChat menu, but you need to consciously reach your thumb over to get at it. What's odd is that, thanks to the right analogue stick next to it, the GameChat button looks slightly off-centre. It's not — you can tell by looking at its positioning in relation to the home and capture buttons above — but next to the analogue stick, it looks a little... weird.
Elsewhere, the other big change with the Pro Controller 2 is the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack - can I get a 'hallelujah!'? Yes, this is a lovely little addition that makes discreet audio an absolute breeze if you happen to be gaming late at night. Something to keep in mind is that you'll need to make sure your controller is fully updated before hooking up a headset - thankfully, the Switch itself lets you know that you're due one if you plug anything into the headphone jack.
Positioning the audio jack at the bottom is just about the best place for it, too. You've got a standard USB-C slot at the top for your charging needs, so you can easily plug in both a headset and a charging cable without much fuss.
Speaking of the top, you'll notice now that the entire area housing the shoulder buttons, USB-C slot, and sync button is now white, as are the 'shafts' for the analogue sticks. This is a nice little design decision that easily sets the new pad apart from its predecessor, but I can also understand if it doesn't appeal to those looking for a more uniform look.
As for the shoulder buttons themselves, these feel nice and clicky without producing too much noise. No analogue functionality for the 'ZL' and 'ZR' buttons, sadly, but the digital inputs work perfectly well enough. Truth be told, this is probably the one area of the pad that's required the least amount of tinkering from Nintendo, and it all feels just as good as ever.
One last thing to touch on is the HD Rumble 2, which definitely feels a lot more robust than the original Pro Controller (and quieter too), but still not quite on par with the PS5's haptic feedback. It feels really nice, though; moving between menu options on Mario Kart World produces small, yet welcome feedback, while powersliding during races feels appropriately gnarly without distracting you from the action on-screen.
Really, it's hard to find much fault with it. Time will be the true test, of course, and it certainly isn't cheap. I'll be keeping a close eye on any potential drifting issues or D-pad shenanigans, but after using it as my primary controller for 99% of the time with my Switch 2 thus far, it's proven to be a magical little accessory; a new benchmark in Nintendo controller design. I've not yet tried the PS5's DualSense Edge, but I feel confident in saying that this $85 pad feels better than Xbox's $200 Elite Controller.
The sample used in this review was supplied by Nintendo.
Comments 29
"Testing the D-pad within the calibration settings reveals that rocking it up and down while holding down left or right does still yield ‘up’ and ‘down’ inputs"
So not fixed then.
For goodness sake Nintendo, why can't you get right the thing you invented.
Seriously, the lack of Analog triggers on the Pro 2 controller makes this a no-buy for me. Really sucks that Nintendo couldn't add that feature. I'd say as of now the PS5 controller still is the best main controller in the market.
I desperately want a Pro Controller in different colors, and not just changing the color of the grips like they did with Switch 1. I would buy a blue one that matches the Joycon blue instantly.
I tried rocking the d-pad on mine in all directions and there wasn't any rogue inputs. Time will tell.
The Switch Pro Controller is my favorite controller ever, so I wasn’t originally going to get this one. I didn’t see the need.
Then I got it anyways….and I’m very impressed by it. I really like this thing!
The Switch Pro controller was my favorite controller because it is just so comfortable to hold
And the Switch 2 Pro controller is even better. It just feels so smooth to hold, is very comfortable + the new additions like the headphone jack and the back buttons are a welcome addition
It's the most comfortable controller I've ever held. When a limited edition comes out, I'll be tempted to replace my Xbox Elite with one for PC.
@SBandy1 "but it’s not nearly as sensitive as the previous controller. In fact, you want it to happen a bit so you can easily pull off diagonal inputs." Maybe read the whole thing?
@Axecon I don't know if I have ever played a Switch game where I needed analogue triggers.
I'm able to play sf6 with the d-pad just fine! was very worried about the d-pad sucking again but it works shockingly well.
I'm going to wait for a special edition one. The plane boring black and white is kinda meh.
I just hope they give us a broader range of colours. The original controller was a missed opportunity, IMO.
@Dragon_Nexus
I read it thanks. He said it was fixed then immediately in the next paragraph says there was still incorrect inputs happening.
Trying to then give a flimsy excuse as to why it is a good thing does not make up for that.
There probably won't be any special edition controllers released for at least 6-12 months, so I decided to buy on day one. Haven't used it yet but it feels lighter than Switch 1 pro.
The controller just feels texturally sublime? Yes, I didn’t get home from the midnight release until 2am, so I was punchy, but I gasped when I held it, woke up my (very patient) wife, who mumbled something like “Oh, nice”, and fell back asleep. They outdid the OG Switch Controller, which was pretty amazing to begin with.
Yep was really surprised when got the switch 2 pro controller, definitely a work of greatness.
Feels and controls perfect.
@ColeRabbit
Made me chuckle and your wife’s response
Spot on. 🤣
No octagonal left analogue stick = no buy.
They don't want to think about us, fighting games enjoyers.
The pricepoint should be a negative. It is simply too expensive a controller compared to Sony's and Microsoft's.
I finally caved and bought one today. I was going to go with the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 but the deciding factor was that it can’t wake the S2 nor even being actively looked into according to a support ticket I opened with 8BitDo. I like keeping the controller next to my place on the couch and being able to go from watching tv to playing a game without having to get up is essential to me (look, I get lazy after a long day of work staring at SQL queries and whatnot) and I only use joycon when I’m playing handheld. However, as it’s been stated I really hate the fact there’s no analogue triggers. May still end up with an 8BitDo Ultimate 2 at some point though. Nintendo’s price gouging is off putting.
@Axecon I definitely also prefer the ergonomics of the Dual Sense. Couple months ago, I even splurged on an Edge controller, upgraded it with TMR sticks (+140% tension for the right stick) and I now consider it a 95% perfect controller.
The only downside is the limited battery life, which for me means I have to charge it after every use really and that the face buttons could be just a tiny bit less mushy.
I bought a SW2 Pro controller, but I'm kinda thinking I should get an adapter and use the Edge instead. A bit of a hassle switching between the SW2 and PS5P constantly though ...
Never felt a controller like this before. The texture used on the back is very smooth and comfortable to hold. Wonder how it will hold up with longer play sessions.
Don't know if NL will do a review on the Joy Con charging grip, but the back button placements are equally as pleasing. For those interested.
I bought one but shall be returning it. It's a really nice controller but for the time being I'm fine with my OG pro controllers. I will probably pick one up once they have tasty special editions come out.
Does anyone know if this controller is compatible with Switch 1?
@oxcar Believe so, though the C button and headphone jack won't.
@nintendolife.com an extra 0.5 to the score for the battery 👍
..... should in the list of pros at least.
Got me one in the end and I don't regret it, feels great and super light. The headphone port is also a huge game changer as now I can play in bed at night on the TV with sound I can actually hear properly lol.
Lack of analog triggers for the pro controller shouldn’t be a negative against this controller. That’s a negative against the console itself. The default control method is digital triggers why on earth would Nintendo add analog to an optional controller??? No games would likely support it, well ok besides GCN games since they would have it by default. I do wish Nintendo would’ve opted for analog this time around, but I can’t see holding it against the pro controller if the Joycon don’t support it
It was the second best controller ever made (Switch 1 pro controller) but 10x better. To me it's the best controller ever made, if..
if.. Nintendo didn't also release a new GameCube controller
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...