Nintendo Switch 2 will house games from three different formats: Switch 1 games, Switch 2 exclusives, and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. The latter two make up Nintendo's launch title line-up, which encompasses both new releases and ports to present a wide range of games that you'll be able to pick up and play from day one.

In this guide, we'll be listing every single launch title on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Title

Below is a list of every single video game released on the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5th June 2025, the day of the console's launch.

We have presented them in alphabetical order, listing their developer, publisher and genre.

Game Genre Developer Publisher
Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer Racing Namco HAMSTER
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster RPG Silicon Studio Nintendo
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Action RPG CD Projekt Red CD Projekt Red
Deltarune RPG tobyfox tobyfox
Fast Fusion Racing Shin'en Multimedia Shin'en Multimedia
Fortnite Shooting Epic Games Epic Games
Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition Action IO Interactive IO Interactive
Hogwarts Legacy Adventure Avalanche Games Warner Bros. Games
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Strategy Capcom Capcom
Mario Kart World Racing Nintendo Nintendo
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Education Nintendo Nintendo
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition Stretegy Koei Tecmo Koei Tecmo
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S Puzzle SEGA SEGA
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma RPG Marvelous! Marvelous Inc.
Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Strategy Firaxis Take-Two Interactive
Split Fiction Adventure Hazelight EA
Street Fighter VI Fighting Capcom Capcom
Street Fighter VI: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Fighting Capcom Capcom
Survival Kids Adventure Konami Konami
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Action/Adventure Nintendo Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Action/Adventure Nintendo Nintendo
Yakuza 0: Director's Cut Action RGG Studio SEGA

And if that wasn't enough, Nintendo Switch 2 also launches with the introduction of the GameCube Nintendo Switch Online Library, so subscribers will also be able to play the following at launch:

Frequently Asked Questions

Switch 2 Launch Games - FAQ
Here are a selection of common Nintendo Switch 2 launch title questions that people also ask:

What is the best Switch 2 launch title?

Well, that's a matter of taste — and one we won't be able to put our finger on until we've played all of them! We're particularly keen to check out Mario Kart World and revisit BOTW and TOTK at 60fps, but there's something for everyone in the line-up.

What other games are available on Switch 2?

While the above list runs down all of the games arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 on 5th June, there is a boatload of other titles coming to the system in 2025 and 2026.

You can find a full list of all games confirmed for Switch 2 in our following guide:

What is a launch title?

A launch title is a game that launches on the same day as a system — in this case, 5th June 2025.

Is Metroid Prime 4 a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title?

Nope, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is not a Switch 2 launch title. The game will be cross-gen, arriving on the new system as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, but it still doesn't have a release date for the time being.

What about backwards compatible Switch 1 games?

Switch 2 Launch Games - Backwards Compatibility
Yes, on top of all those we've outlined above, you'll also be able to play the majority of your Switch 1 games on Switch 2 from launch day. A few titles will even receive free performance updates on Switch 2, with the likes of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening all seeing a boost.

These aren't 'launch games', as such, but it is another list of titles that you'll be able to play on Switch 2 from 5th June.

Hopefully, this guide has been helpful. If you're after more Nintendo Switch 2 advice, check out our Switch 2 guides for more useful info.