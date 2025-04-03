Nintendo Switch 2 will house games from three different formats: Switch 1 games, Switch 2 exclusives, and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games. The latter two make up Nintendo's launch title line-up, which encompasses both new releases and ports to present a wide range of games that you'll be able to pick up and play from day one.
In this guide, we'll be listing every single launch title on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Every Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Title
Below is a list of every single video game released on the Nintendo Switch 2 on 5th June 2025, the day of the console's launch.
We have presented them in alphabetical order, listing their developer, publisher and genre.
|Game
|Genre
|Developer
|Publisher
|Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
|Racing
|Namco
|HAMSTER
|Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
|RPG
|Silicon Studio
|Nintendo
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Action RPG
|CD Projekt Red
|CD Projekt Red
|Deltarune
|RPG
|tobyfox
|tobyfox
|Fast Fusion
|Racing
|Shin'en Multimedia
|Shin'en Multimedia
|Fortnite
|Shooting
|Epic Games
|Epic Games
|Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition
|Action
|IO Interactive
|IO Interactive
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Adventure
|Avalanche Games
|Warner Bros. Games
|Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
|Strategy
|Capcom
|Capcom
|Mario Kart World
|Racing
|Nintendo
|Nintendo
|Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
|Education
|Nintendo
|Nintendo
|NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition
|Stretegy
|Koei Tecmo
|Koei Tecmo
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
|Puzzle
|SEGA
|SEGA
|Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
|RPG
|Marvelous!
|Marvelous Inc.
|Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Strategy
|Firaxis
|Take-Two Interactive
|Split Fiction
|Adventure
|Hazelight
|EA
|Street Fighter VI
|Fighting
|Capcom
|Capcom
|Street Fighter VI: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Fighting
|Capcom
|Capcom
|Survival Kids
|Adventure
|Konami
|Konami
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Action/Adventure
|Nintendo
|Nintendo
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Action/Adventure
|Nintendo
|Nintendo
|Yakuza 0: Director's Cut
|Action
|RGG Studio
|SEGA
And if that wasn't enough, Nintendo Switch 2 also launches with the introduction of the GameCube Nintendo Switch Online Library, so subscribers will also be able to play the following at launch: