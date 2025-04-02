A brand new camera for the Nintendo Switch 2 will put gamers into their games in all new ways, according to the latest Nintendo Direct.

With lots of footage of a group of players seamlessly enjoying the all-new Mario Kart World and a few other new titles with their avatars, faces, and voices included - via the all-new Game Chat - to give you new ways to interact with pals.

It follows a trend we're seeing that points to an online-focused, multiplayer-friendly setup for Switch 2, and the camera itself continues the sleek design of the new console with its slim, glossy black frame.

We'll have more details on the ins and outs of the camera as they roll in!

