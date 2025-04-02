A brand new camera for the Nintendo Switch 2 will put gamers into their games in all new ways, according to the latest Nintendo Direct.
With lots of footage of a group of players seamlessly enjoying the all-new Mario Kart World and a few other new titles with their avatars, faces, and voices included - via the all-new Game Chat - to give you new ways to interact with pals.
It follows a trend we're seeing that points to an online-focused, multiplayer-friendly setup for Switch 2, and the camera itself continues the sleek design of the new console with its slim, glossy black frame.
We'll have more details on the ins and outs of the camera as they roll in!
Looking forward to camera-hijinks with pals on Switch 2? Let us know!
I've always wanted Nintendo to watch me while I sleep
Racists, misogynists, and overall toxic people will more than likely ruin this. I'm already dreading it.
I hope they allow us to disable it.
Didn't expect also a camera for the chat function (and more when developers implement it as seen in the Switch 2 edition of Jamboree), pretty cool surprise!
@caseyyy You can just... not buy the camera in the first place?
Nintendo making a Zoom clone for the Switch 2 OS was not on my bingo sheet whatsoever but I can't lie: it seems like they've actually done a pretty bang-up job with it! Doubt it'd be something I use or anything but built-in voice/video chat is awesome regardless.
I can't even begin to imagine how toxic something like Splatoon or Mario Party will get with it though XD
It looks like a fun addition. Reminds me of the DSi camera shenanigans.
But honestly, this should've been an integrated function, and not sold separately.
I’m happy for the voice chat, but maybe I speak for most peeps who’ve been gaming since before the NES — camera chat isn’t the most appealing feature.
Save it for the young and attractive! 😅
@AngelSlayer no I mean not seeing it when others enable it:.
