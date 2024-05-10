With the recent acknowledgement from Nintendo regarding the existence of the Switch's successor, it feels like the rumour machine has been given a chunky can of spinach and is now working on overtime.

Over on Famiboards, diligent users have been scouring through nuggets of information that might give us more of a clear indication of what to expect with Nintendo's upcoming console, and it seems that a few folks have managed to uncover the Switch 2's codename.

No, it's not NX2. It's actually Muji. Well, it could be Muji - none of this should be taken as absolute fact for the time being, but it was supposedly found directly within code for software development kits. What this codename means, however, isn't exactly clear. The Japanese translation is 'plain' (無地), which some users have concluded could mean it's merely a placeholder for the time being.

Others, however, have looked to the Japanese retailer 'Muji' for a potential link. Muji sells a variety of goods, including clothing, household items, and accessories, all the while adopting a 'no brand' policy. Essentially, then, their clothing in particular could be described as 'plain', since they don't contain any logos or branding.

The company is also staunchly minimalist, placing particular emphasis on recycling and conveniently avoiding the necessary advertisement costs that come with brand recognition.

How this could be attributed to Nintendo is anybody's guess, but it does kind of lend credence to the idea that the Switch successor is merely an evolution of the current Switch family of console; one that doesn't stray too far from the core concept and isn't loaded with unnecessary gimmicks. Hmm.

It's all very interesting, indeed, but as with any rumour, we should stress that it should be taken with a hefty grain of salt. We'll find out the truth from Nintendo at some point in the next year.