Now that we know the Switch 2 is coming so soon, all sorts of details are inevitably dropping about add-ons and other components, with one of the juiciest of these, of course, being the brand new iteration of the wonderful Switch Pro Controller.

The brand new Switch Pro Controller adds a whole bunch of cool new features to the original design, so let's take a look at the ones we know about.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Everything We Know

Programmable Rear Buttons

These brand new GL and GR buttons sit in a neat spot that'll be handy for programming and remapping inputs - which they are confirmed to be able to do by Switch 2 designer Kouichi Kawamoto.

Kawamoto also dropped the fact the new buttons can be programmed per game, you can even set them to take screenshots, and he told how the shape of the controller's grips are inspired by the amazing Gamecube controller. Oh, and they've even removed the plastic seam here to make it more comfortable.

C-Button - For Sharing

Ah, the C-button, we barely remember life without you. But what are you? The C-button is for starting and using voice-chat via the all-new Nintendo Switch 2 Camera and Game Chat functions, which seems as though it's gonna be a core aspect of this all-new Switch console.

An All-New Prestige Look

There's a nice new style to the console, and this continues with the matte effect finish on the new Switch Pro controller. We won't be able to tell until we actually hold it, of course, but it sure does look like an upgrade in the old comfort department. We also love the contrast between matte plastic and what looks like a metallic top. Very, very prestige.

Smooth-gliding Sticks

Tetsuya Sasaki, the general manager of Nintendo's Switch 2 dev unit also dropped the details on some improvements to the sticks on this new controller that should see them more reactive, whilst smoother to use, as he says;

"They’re calling them "smooth-gliding sticks," we made efforts to reduce the feeling of bumping when you tilt them. In fact, there's been a long-running project at Nintendo with the grand ambition of developing the "pinnacle of all controllers," and we’ve been researching it hard for a long time now."



3.5MM Jack

Always a useful addition for hooking up older headsets and mics, this is gonna be a big deal for lots of folk!

Price

The all-new Switch Pro Controller will retail at $79.99/£74.99 according to early retail listings.

The new Pro controller will launch with the console most likely, so June 5th is your best bet here. We'll be sure to keep an eye on pre-order listings to make sure we clarify this ASAP.

Looking forward nabbing the new Switch Pro Controller? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments, people!