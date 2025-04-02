Now that we know the Switch 2 is coming so soon, all sorts of details are inevitably dropping about add-ons and other components, with one of the juiciest of these, of course, being the brand new iteration of the wonderful Switch Pro Controller.
The brand new Switch Pro Controller adds a whole bunch of cool new features to the original design, so let's take a look at the ones we know about.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Everything We Know
Programmable Rear Buttons
These brand new GL and GR buttons sit in a neat spot that'll be handy for programming and remapping inputs - which they are confirmed to be able to do by Switch 2 designer Kouichi Kawamoto.
Kawamoto also dropped the fact the new buttons can be programmed per game, you can even set them to take screenshots, and he told how the shape of the controller's grips are inspired by the amazing Gamecube controller. Oh, and they've even removed the plastic seam here to make it more comfortable.
C-Button - For Sharing
Ah, the C-button, we barely remember life without you. But what are you? The C-button is for starting and using voice-chat via the all-new Nintendo Switch 2 Camera and Game Chat functions, which seems as though it's gonna be a core aspect of this all-new Switch console.
An All-New Prestige Look
There's a nice new style to the console, and this continues with the matte effect finish on the new Switch Pro controller. We won't be able to tell until we actually hold it, of course, but it sure does look like an upgrade in the old comfort department. We also love the contrast between matte plastic and what looks like a metallic top. Very, very prestige.
Smooth-gliding Sticks
Tetsuya Sasaki, the general manager of Nintendo's Switch 2 dev unit also dropped the details on some improvements to the sticks on this new controller that should see them more reactive, whilst smoother to use, as he says;
"They’re calling them "smooth-gliding sticks," we made efforts to reduce the feeling of bumping when you tilt them. In fact, there's been a long-running project at Nintendo with the grand ambition of developing the "pinnacle of all controllers," and we’ve been researching it hard for a long time now."
3.5MM Jack
Always a useful addition for hooking up older headsets and mics, this is gonna be a big deal for lots of folk!
Price
The all-new Switch Pro Controller will retail at $79.99/£74.99 according to early retail listings.
Release Date
The new Pro controller will launch with the console most likely, so June 5th is your best bet here. We'll be sure to keep an eye on pre-order listings to make sure we clarify this ASAP.
Looking forward nabbing the new Switch Pro Controller? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments, people!
Comments 10
hopefully it has a better d-pad
That C button is never getting pressed by me. 😅
They never said anything about Hall effect as I was curious how strong magnets nearby would affect that possibility. I guess they will still drift. :-/
I'll hold out for a themed variant.
Glad to know that they based this controller on the GameCube controller. They definitely know what peak is.
Now the question is - will the existing Pro Controller work with Switch 2? That's important to know if I should pass it together with the console to family members or keep it for Switch 2.
Will the previous Pro Controller still be compatible? Likely yes, so it's good for those who don't want to spend more.
This does look really good though, and it reminds me a bit about the PS5 controller.
Is it weird that this is what I'm most excited for? And the GameCube controller. I was not expecting paddles. I haven't used them yet on modem controllers, so I'm not sure if I'll even like them, but I guess we'll find out. Anyone else liking paddles on other controllers?
@Jack_Goetz not intentionally
@Gryffin I really like using paddle buttons on PC games - they are easier to reach than shoulder buttons.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...