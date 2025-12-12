The Game Awards 2025 Switch Round-Up
Well, The Game Awards 2025 are finally in the rear-view mirror, and there were... a fair number of Switch announcements — that's a nice change!

Yes, alongside Nintendo picking up a couple of awards, there were also a bunch of "World Premieres" and updates for titles we can expect to play on our beloved hybrids at some point down the line. So, we thought it was only fair that we round 'em all up for you lovely lot.

Below, you'll find a list of every Switch(2)-relevant announcement (and a compilation of titles currently unconfirmed for the console), linking out to our coverage of the full story. So, without further ado, let's get into it.

The Game Awards 2025 - All Switch Announcements

There were also two (yes, two) movie trailers that fall into the 'Switch-relevant' category:

Unconfirmed for Switch 2

The following titles weren't graced with a Switch 2 logo at the end of their reveal trailers, but we think there's a pretty good chance of several them coming our way at some point down the line — either because the dev has sent their games to Switch in the past, or because the series has history with Nintendo consoles.

So here are all the games, in alphabetical order, that we're currently sticking on our 'unconfirmed' list, accompanied by coverage from our good friends over at Push Square.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Control Resonant

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

That's 'yer lot on the Switch announcement front, but what was your favourite reveal from the showcase? Let us know your top piece of Switch news from The Game Awards 2025 in the following poll, then take to the comments to share any other games you hope will be heading our way.

