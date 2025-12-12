Well, The Game Awards 2025 are finally in the rear-view mirror, and there were... a fair number of Switch announcements — that's a nice change!

Yes, alongside Nintendo picking up a couple of awards, there were also a bunch of "World Premieres" and updates for titles we can expect to play on our beloved hybrids at some point down the line. So, we thought it was only fair that we round 'em all up for you lovely lot.

Below, you'll find a list of every Switch(2)-relevant announcement (and a compilation of titles currently unconfirmed for the console), linking out to our coverage of the full story. So, without further ado, let's get into it.