There's been a ton of new information dropping about the Nintendo Switch 2, and of all the little tidbits, new accessories and additions, it's possibly the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera that's got us most interested.

The all-new camera will likely play a big role going forward, especially with the C button and its creative aspects front and centre during the coverage we've seen from Nintendo thus far.

So, with this fresh focus on becoming part of the game and using Nintendo's snazzy camera to engage in new ways, we thought we'd better put together this guide to all things camera on the Switch 2. We'll cover where to pick up the official Camera, and a few of its fun variations, as well as discussing its functions and if/how other USB-C cameras can be connected to do the same job. (Spoilers: they can.)

Let's take a look!

Nintendo Switch 2: Camera Guide

What is the Camera used for on Nintendo Switch 2?

You'll no doubt already have seen the Nintendo Switch 2 use its camera functions in a bunch of the game demos and footage made available thus far. The ways in which you interact are split into a few different — and combinable — aspects.

CameraPlay

CameraPlay allows you to use the camera and its motion tracking, along with your controller's tracking, to immerse yourself more fully in games.

We've most recently seen this demoed in the Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition trailers.

GameChat

Using the C button on the Switch 2, you can quickly jump into video chats with your buddies, as Nintendo puts it:

"Share your game screen while chatting to show what you're up to. And for a more personal touch, connect face-to-face with the Nintendo Switch 2 camera or other compatible USB-C camera."

GameChat is a brand-new feature on the Switch 2, and it lets a group of up to 12 people chat while still playing games. You can share your screen in real-time, and even if you're playing different games.

If no camera is connected, you will still be able to use the audio function of the chat, with your Mii or avatar/icon replacing the live feed.

Is GameChat Free?

GameChat isn't free, but it does come as part of any Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

However, being nice, Nintendo will have an onboarding period of sorts that will see even non-subscription holders allowed to use the function for free until March 2026. Sweet!

What cameras are compatible?

Nintendo will of course recommend you use its official Nintendo Switch 2 camera, but you can also use other USB-C cameras, so long as they're USB-C and compatible. Which is great news, and a little unexpected if we're being quite honest. Scroll down for a fun, officially-licensed variant and compatibility info.

One thing to note here, the official camera has got a wide-angle lens, so that it can easier read movements for games. Perhaps this is something worth considering with any other camera you wish to attach.

How to check my USB-C camera's compatibility with Switch 2

In order to check if your preferred camera will work with the console, once you have your Switch 2, you can head into its settings to run a special compatibility test. As Nintendo states;

"You may be able to use a USB-C camera accessory you already own. However, not all cameras may work as intended. You can easily check compatibility using the Test USB Camera feature located in the Nintendo Switch 2 system settings."

Under System Settings > Controllers & Accessories in the Switch 2 menus, you'll find a neat USB Camera Test function which can be used to detect your connected USB-C device's functionality.

Official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera price & availability

The official camera looks like a slick piece of kit, and it's gonna be available to pre-order from 8th April, the same time that Switch 2 pre-orders go live on the official Nintendo site in Europe.

Price-wise, the camera will retail at £49.99/$49.99. Make sure to check in with our pre-order guide to see the latest pre-order prices at other retailers.

The best thing about this official camera is, of course, that you're safe in the knowledge it works exactly as it needs to for all games going forward, not to mention the fact that it just sort of completes the overall vibe and aesthetic.

Hori Piranha Plant Camera

This third-party camera has been doing the rounds online for the very obvious reason that it's absolutely brilliant. A real standout design, yes, but also it's actually got a few improvements on the official camera.

Firstly, the pot the Piranha Plant sits in functions as both as a stand, and as a USB extension for the device.

Then, the head of the Piranha plant, which contains the actual webcam, can also detach from its pot, so you can then plug and play in portable mode, via the USB-C port - which we're already excited about.