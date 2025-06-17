Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

If you've been feeling (as this writer has) that your Switch 2 graphics look a little washed out on your TV set in docked mode, guess what? It seems a bunch of other folk have too. What's more, there's an actual reason for it, and it can be fixed. Sort of. Hooray!

The video above from YouTuber HDTVTest addresses the issue we've encountered on an LG OLED TV set. We've had a little fiddle this morning (careful now) and we can confirm that our Switch 2 is looking much better, much richer, and more vibrant on our OLED TVs thanks to the tips in this useful breakdown of what's up with the console's HDR.

So, what is up with it? In short, there are a bunch of problems outlined here, all revolving around a setting know as HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group), that deals with tone mapping whilst playing games.

When in your HDR adjustment settings in docked mode on Switch 2, you're presented with a test pattern of two suns. Adjusting these so the one on the right disappears gives you the best HDR setting. Simple.

However! TV sets without HGiG have an issue. With the setting turned on, the test performs as it should, but turned off it makes the test perform incorrectly, so you max out way above the recommended nits whilst attempting to calibrate HDR. Hence, the washed-out image quality.

The video mentions that there are also a huge number of increments to the adjustments with Nintendo's HDR configuration (you can click a whole lot of times with very little difference to the image), which makes the process feel more granular and ineffective. They compare this functionality to Xbox and PlayStation, which have fewer steps to toggle through on their HDR setting screen, and are therefore more readable and easier to adjust.

HDTVTest also discusses Switch 2's "suboptimal default paper white settings," which the video says are off out of the box and tied into HDR settings in a strange way. There's a very detailed breakdown of all of this in the vid so do make sure to check it all out, it's well worth the 10 minutes it takes.

Thanks to DaGoldenBoo for flagging this. Have you found the HDR washed out on your TV set whilst playing Switch 2 in docked mode? Has this video helped fix it? Make sure to let us know.

