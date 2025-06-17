If you've been feeling (as this writer has) that your Switch 2 graphics look a little washed out on your TV set in docked mode, guess what? It seems a bunch of other folk have too. What's more, there's an actual reason for it, and it can be fixed. Sort of. Hooray!
The video above from YouTuber HDTVTest addresses the issue we've encountered on an LG OLED TV set. We've had a little fiddle this morning (careful now) and we can confirm that our Switch 2 is looking much better, much richer, and more vibrant on our OLED TVs thanks to the tips in this useful breakdown of what's up with the console's HDR.
So, what is up with it? In short, there are a bunch of problems outlined here, all revolving around a setting know as HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group), that deals with tone mapping whilst playing games.
When in your HDR adjustment settings in docked mode on Switch 2, you're presented with a test pattern of two suns. Adjusting these so the one on the right disappears gives you the best HDR setting. Simple.
However! TV sets without HGiG have an issue. With the setting turned on, the test performs as it should, but turned off it makes the test perform incorrectly, so you max out way above the recommended nits whilst attempting to calibrate HDR. Hence, the washed-out image quality.
The video mentions that there are also a huge number of increments to the adjustments with Nintendo's HDR configuration (you can click a whole lot of times with very little difference to the image), which makes the process feel more granular and ineffective. They compare this functionality to Xbox and PlayStation, which have fewer steps to toggle through on their HDR setting screen, and are therefore more readable and easier to adjust.
HDTVTest also discusses Switch 2's "suboptimal default paper white settings," which the video says are off out of the box and tied into HDR settings in a strange way. There's a very detailed breakdown of all of this in the vid so do make sure to check it all out, it's well worth the 10 minutes it takes.
Thanks to DaGoldenBoo for flagging this. Have you found the HDR washed out on your TV set whilst playing Switch 2 in docked mode? Has this video helped fix it? Make sure to let us know.
[source youtube.com]
I’ll have to give that video a watch later. My TV doesn’t have HGiG, so the Switch 2 calibration does happen similar to what you described. Thanks.
Remember the old days, when you just plugged the console into the TV, and started gaming?
Gotta love the dude's solution to fixing those "suboptimal default paper white settings": just connect your Xbox to the same TV as your Switch 2 and use its HDR app to measure the white levels of the screen. You know, the Xbox I have lying around in my cupboard just in case I need to fix that pesky suboptimal paper white.
Top tip for any content creators- the more exaggerated your expression in the thumbnail, the least likely I'll watch your video...
Wonder how it will be for me when I play docked on my IPS portable monitor - anyway, thanks for writing this article and sharing HDTVTest's video for those who might need it!
I had loads of issues with my PS5’s HDR until I really messed around with my TV’s settings, having a Samsung is irritating as most of their settings all have different names, including HGIG which is called something stupid like Game HDR+.
Great, so what do I need to change on my projector? I don't have a television.
On my LG OLED I just kept clicking many times until the sun on the right completely faded away.
Mario Kart World, Zelda Tears and Splatoon 3 all look amazing on my TV, so I think I got it right on my own. If anything, yellow often looks more like gold.
@PJOReilly People have different definitions of "really funny", but it's certainly true that I didn't expect a tech tutorial video on HDR fine-tuning to include a sexist joke about Margot Robbie's boobs.
@Ultimapunch my Epson EH-TW7000 does a decent job with HDR, when watching movies.
On my Samsung q80 QLED both suns always disappear at the same time... and yes, I've enabled HGiG
Sony A95L 65” QD-OLED no HGIG
Set HDR as per switch 2
Looks perfect.
Then again it’s the best TV out there or maybe some Japanese perfect hand shaking.
PSA: no HDR is better than bad HDR 100% of the time.
If your display doesn’t support it properly dont bother with it.
I’d love to see how all these guys eat
“this blueberry doesn’t look as vibrant as it should”
“yo deez nuts are in my chocolate bar”
“my calorie sensors are going off”
“who put spinach in my brownie?!”
“this bacon is made up of approximately 67.847292% fat*
“stop calling me ‘eggman’”
“pass the corn dog”
I've been looking into this, too..without previously knowing about any of this business.
I have a TV seemingly without HGiG and previously had this issue with the suns not appearing as they should.
In the end I turned off HDR from the Switch 2 settings, as I saw quite a few were doing that, too.
Maybe there'll be some update or easy guide from Nintendo to make this all a bit more straightforward in the future! Especially for those without the HGiG option.
Otherwise, I'll happily stick to non-HDR, as I don't usually notice all these types of visual alterations too much. I'm still very much enjoying the Switch 2, nonetheless.
@Shepdawg1
The video isn’t helpful about that unfortunately he doesn’t give how many clicks it takes to set it at 1000 nits and then 200 paper white despite telling people to do that.
@Polvasti
Makes the video a waste of time, seemed he didn’t like how steps it had and didn’t want to bother making a chart of them.
He did make a comment saying this
“ Update 16 June 2025: We have temporarily removed the nits chart to investigate the discrepancies reported by some viewers. Thank you for your understanding”
So the video had one but he edited it out I guess. Some of the other commenters mention Cyberpunk and Hogwarts listing the actual numbers so all someone would have to do is make a chart using those.
Using HGiG fixed the issues for me, on a LG oled.
Feels dark at times, especially on the Switch 2’s screen. Fantasy Life is the biggest offender. Looked so bright on my OLED but looks dark and dull even WITH HDR set to “Compatible Software Only”. Haven’t tried the handheld since I adjusted the settings as shown in the video (my LG doesn’t have HGiG), but playing Mario Kart World on the TV looked a LOT better.
For those like me (which is probably many of you) without HGiG that don’t feel like spending ten minutes on a video, here’s the gist of it:
-Set the suns all the way down to its lowest setting (both should be black).
-Then with the analog stick, after the first slight press up to go back up, slightly press the stick 58 times upwards, counting as you go along and making sure the suns get lighter. When you get to 58, stop.
-Then on the Mario screen, set the slider all the way to the left.
-After this, slightly press the analog stick right (hearing clicks along the way) six times.
After those two have been taken care of, exit and try with a game you know has HDR, usually Mario Kart World or Zelda Switch 2 Editions.
Yes! I found the initial setup of this so confusing. The two suns were so close together in brightness I had to push it all the way to one end but both were barely visible. I'll give this a go when I get home.
I thought people told me this is why you buy a switch over a steam deck. It’s simple and already set up. What convoluted trash.
Thank you! It helped in my case. I hope that Nintendo will patch HDR settings in the future, coz it is really clunky.
@nessisonett I don't even use the hdr on my ps5 cuz I got tired of trying to get it right with my sony TV 😅
@sixrings The console is already set up for handheld play. But people have different televisions/monitors, some with HDR and some without, and different manufacturers even have different names for the same setting. So it's not like Nintendo could have made the Switch 2's default settings fit all possible external displays.
@Lone_Beagle i would love to answer that, sadly my brain hasn't had an update yet and is still in sleep mode....
@martynstuff cmon dislocating your jaw for a thumbnail screams dedication!
@Polvasti All of his content basically contains jokes like that… been watching him for the last 5+ years
@AverageGamer That's good to know, won't be watching any more of his videos then. I'd rather support Youtubers who can make tutorials without a dose of the good ol' sexism.
@Polvasti maybe it wasn’t sexism. Maybe he was supporting the women’s empowerment movement clothing choices versus the puritan hypocrites. I dunno.
If your tv was cheap, and “supports hdr”, just turn it off in the switch settings. Basically your tv can sacrifice colour fidelity for range, and you’ll get a washed out image.
For my LG CX (800 nits max luminance) I needed 8 clicks to set a paper white value of 200 as Vincent recommended in this video. 6000/800=7.5 (round up to 8).
For anyone without an HGiG-compliant Display, there is btw a helpful table on reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/nintendo/comments/1lcvszw/i_measured_nintendo_switch_2s_hdr_settings_no/
I watched this last night and it gave me a headache, but I do have an LG TV (C9), so I'll mess with this when I FINALLY get the damn system today. lol
@Polvasti Yet, they did fail in copy&paste either Xbox's or Playstation's calibration process.
On my insignia TV the test pattern never looks right. Both images look exactly the same and fade at the same time no matter how i adjust the sliders. My TV doesn't have an HGIG setting. I'm not sure if my TVs HDR tone mapping should be on or off but i can never seem to get the best looking image.
@sixrings Yes, I'm sure every time dudes make random jokes about how fine some movie star's boobs look, they're really just supporting women's empowerment.
I wish I could just turn HDR off on the TV itself. It says it "supports HDR" but really it just means anything on Disney+ is going to look like washed out garbage
@OldGamer999 Same TV and size as you. Did you not do anything, or have I read it incorrectly?
Just turn it off
@ROBLOGNICK This is how mine was too, you should find it makes a big difference!
@Exerion76 Good to hear!
@Polvasti I was the same way regarding using an Xbox to get the max nits value - but you can just Google your tv brand and get that value online - dunno why he just didn't say do that instead as not everyone has a Xbox
Just FYI, I have 2 Samsung s90d/s95b. I noticed the switch 2 put the HDMI black level setting to auto. It's on low for everything else (PS5/Xbox/switch) I never touched that setting before. When I changed it to low, it fixed the washed out look completely. Switch 2 also doesn't set up during detect HDMI setup. it has to be manual unlike switch 1. I get the icon for the port for switch 1, PS5, Xbox as it communicates. Switch 2 just labels as hdmi2. Should be fixed in an update. Check your HDMI black level setting for switch 2. That was my issue, not the hdr calibration.
I will have another look at this thanks to the comments on this article.
I'm putting it off everytime since both suns disappear alltogether.
I'm too old to watch youtube videos and commercials XD
It was interesting, and bewildering, to find out how this was Nintendo’s process for DIY HDR calibration. (Really, from consoles to TV’s, they should ALWAYS show the number values with disclaimer text for the power users) At least it’s nice to know that I’m well equipped with a Series X to help calibrate my Switch 2, whenever I finally get one that is. His other videos showed me I did the X’s HDR completely wrong, but somehow got surprisingly close to what I had before with my overcomplicated adjustments. But now, with less crushed black levels because I didn’t know that was my TV (LG C1, here)
@Polvasti wah wah, somebody made a joke about boobies. Puritan.
@Lone_Beagle I would challenge if that ever existed... How many hours did I spend using the antenna port of my TV to connect the snes... Or fiddling with the SCART connector when we finally upgraded the TV but that beast tube TV was not easy to move and the back was difficult to access.
Great times though 😎
In my LG CX's tv settings I also set the black level to "low" which made the image look so much better. It shouldn't work that way and maybe it's my imagination but it made blacks really black and completely eliminated the grey "smear" on the whole screen. Try it out!
It’s ok. Although it says 4k on the box. That’s for switch 1 games. How is it Mario kart world is only 1440p and donkey Kong bananza is 1080p.
@Rikgrn Ah yes, the ol' "if you're against sexism, you must be a puritan" strawman argument. Never heard that one before. 🙂
I saw this video yesterday. I redid both calibrations and made my paper white approximately 300 nits as opposed to whatever it was when it was maxed out.
While the system UI looks a bit darker, the colors in Mario Kart World were so much richer and more vibrant. Contrast between lights and darks was also very good. Definitely recommend doing this, especially if you have an HGIG display.
@Asaki do you have a roku tv? Lately mine hides the option to disable hdr after an update, making everything look bad. There’s a code to enter on the remote to access a secret menu where I can actually turn if off though.
@TwinFami
Thanks!
This was the kind of instruction i was expecting from the video.
Maybe a bit on the dark side for my TV, so I did 7 steps in the second part.
How many more issues is the switch 2 going to have... bloating batteries, bad ghosting on its LCD screen, terrible battery life, joycon drift continues, dock mode disconnects, washed out hdr, game compatibility issue...
@Polvasti hey I maybe deaf but I couldn’t hear the Margot boobs jokes. Plus I am giving this man the benefit of the doubt. I find it’s only white Christian American males whom are still sexist. What do I know.
Also Asian culture has always been female empowerment. That’s why they have so much cos play, anime and chun Li dressed traditionally. But I’ve only been to Shanghai, Tokyo, and Taiwan so maybe that doesn’t represent everyone.
@Ellie-Moo
Well I have it plugged in HDMI 4 as it is hdmi 2:1.
I have my TV HDR setting to how I like firstly.
Have HDR set to automatic on switch 2 and TV.
ALLM and 120hz turned on switch 2.
Then just did the set up HDR on switch 2 like the instructions.
All seems fine and OK.
@Lynox5 I did something kinda similar with my Samsung QN90B. I have the shadow detail down to -3 and it makes things look less… hazy, I suppose. Like at the default 0 it kinda felt like there was a window between me and the TV slightly washing out the colors/contrast.
@OldGamer999 I didn't think there would be any benefit in doing that when the Switch 2 is only HDMI 2.0?
Luckily my Gaming Hinsense TV has Dynamic picture mode, so everything always looks lush.
Hopefully Nintendo fixes the HDR calibration via an update for everyone ❤️
@TrogdorTheBurninator it’s in the video, though you have to navigate through a bunch of ranting and ***** to get to it. Figured to just put it here and save people time.
@masterLEON @Polvasti this is also the same ***** whose original answer to not having an HGiG TV was to go out and buy one! It’s like yeah that’s nice that you got the money where you can just drop $2,000 on an LG OLED with that. A lot of here in the real world can’t and my $400 LG 4K TV works just as well with my PS5 Pro and Series X.
@TwinFami well maybe that’s the only real option. If you live in the real world please understand the word inflation. Nintendo just used it to sell you a 1440p Mario kart world and soon a 1080p donkey Kong at record prices because of inflation. Yet we defended that so I don’t know why buying a tv is the limit.
I don't have this hdr problem with ps4, ps5, xbox series s and x, why nintendo can't get hdr right.
I have an LG C2. I figured out where the HGIG settings are but I don’t have an Xbox for his next step (ridiculous step) and then everything he said after that made no sense to me, so I don’t understand what to do with he brightness bar on the second screen so I’ve adjusted it to what I think looks good.
Not sure I really notice the difference to be honest.
@Ellie-Moo
I’m not totally sure but with 120hz to run cyber punk at 40fps I think you need HDMI 2:1.
But I maybe wrong.
I just use 2:1 as it is the best port to use with higher gigabyte bandwidth and I have peace of mind.
@Lone_Beagle
Welcome to the new day, where the bar is raised thanks to increased graphical fidelity and far improved screen technology!
@CriticalHit I'm curious, which Hisense do you have? I've been looking at the U8, wasn't sure if I should pull the trigger.
@solarwolf07 If you had told me 20 years ago that I'd have to wait a minute after turning on the TV for it to boot up....sheesh....
Of course, nowadays most of the TV's computing power is being spent tracking your usage...double sheesh & a face-palm.
@Polvasti get a life. Who has time to reply to comments online.
@Rikgrn you… replying to comments online???
@Lone_Beagle I wish some company would make a nice, modern tv with no intelligence whatsoever…
It’s kinda crazy how much we really are being tracked by everything which is the huge downside of all this cool smart tech
Are you afraid of boobies too? Waah waah
Just saw this video yesterday, was an instant subscribe for both informative content and unexpected deadpan hilarious jokes.
