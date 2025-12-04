Welcome to our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Full Walkthrough Guide hub!

This Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Walkthrough will guide you through the game from beginning to end, providing you with clear guidance on how to obtain 100% completion. That includes all Power Suit Upgrades, Scan Entries, Scout Bot Locations, and how to beat every boss.

Note. This guide is a work in progress and we'll be adding more in the coming days.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Guide: Walkthrough

In this section, we'll take you through every major location in the game, highlighting every item pickup and scan entry along the way to achieve that coveted 100% completion rating.

Naturally, as we head into the latter sections of the game, there will be copious spoilers, so be on your guard if you're sensitive to that sort of thing!

Galactic Federation UTO Research Center

The opening section of the game sees Samus come face-to-face with an old foe as she works to protect planet Tanamaar against an onslaught of Space Pirates. This is a great place to get acquainted with the controls and primary mechanics.

The opening section of the game sees Samus come face-to-face with an old foe as she works to protect planet Tanamaar against an onslaught of Space Pirates. This is a great place to get acquainted with the controls and primary mechanics. Fury Green

This is the first 'main' location in Prime 4: Beyond. Fury Green is a lush forest crammed with creatures great and small, with plenty of scan entries and items to find.

This is the first 'main' location in Prime 4: Beyond. Fury Green is a lush forest crammed with creatures great and small, with plenty of scan entries and items to find. More coming soon!

Collectibles

Metroid games feature boatloads of collectibles, and Metroid Prime 4 is no different. So if you're looking to obtain every item, scan, and upgrade available to achieve 100% completion, then you'll want to check out the following:

Power Suit Upgrade Locations

Would it really be a Metroid game without any Power Suit Upgrades? Of course not. Here, we'll go through all major enhancements to Samus' abilities as you progress through the game.

Would it really be a Metroid game without any Power Suit Upgrades? Of course not. Here, we'll go through all major enhancements to Samus' abilities as you progress through the game. Missile Expansion Locations

Missiles will prove exceptionally useful as you traverse the world of Viewros in Prime 4: Beyond. Here, we'll go through all entries and link each into the main walkthrough for you to find.

Missiles will prove exceptionally useful as you traverse the world of Viewros in Prime 4: Beyond. Here, we'll go through all entries and link each into the main walkthrough for you to find. Energy Tank Locations

Like the Missiles, Energy Tanks provide huge boosts to your chances of survival, adding a whopping 100 points to Samus' health bar. We'll go through all of them right here.

Like the Missiles, Energy Tanks provide huge boosts to your chances of survival, adding a whopping 100 points to Samus' health bar. We'll go through all of them right here. Scan Entry Locations

The Prime series sets itself apart in the world of Metroid by including a bunch of scans, providing context and lore behind the inhabitants and biomes found on Viewros. Want to grab them all? Then start here.

The Prime series sets itself apart in the world of Metroid by including a bunch of scans, providing context and lore behind the inhabitants and biomes found on Viewros. Want to grab them all? Then start here. More coming soon!

Bosses

Metroid Prime 4 features some of the best, most ferocious boss characters we've seen from the series so far. If you're looking for some tips on how to beat them, then make sure to check out our following guides:

Aberax

Aberax is a hulking Space Pirate boss that appears in the opening section of the game. This is a great encounter to really hone those skills at an early stage of the game... Before you lose most of your abilities, of course.

Aberax is a hulking Space Pirate boss that appears in the opening section of the game. This is a great encounter to really hone those skills at an early stage of the game... Before you lose most of your abilities, of course. Carvex

The guardian of Fury Green, Carvex is a huge, planet-like creature that sports multiple targets that you'll need to hit simultaneously. Good job we've got that Control Beam, then!

The guardian of Fury Green, Carvex is a huge, planet-like creature that sports multiple targets that you'll need to hit simultaneously. Good job we've got that Control Beam, then! More coming soon..!

Metroid Prime 4 Review

We awarded Metroid Prime 4 a resounding score of 9/10 in our Switch 2 review, calling it "quite possibly the boldest, most well-realised Metroid game to date."

We were also impressed with the Switch 1 version: