Theatrical releases under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might not come with quite the same level of bravado that they did in a pre-Endgame world, but that isn't to say that all things Marvel are out for the count.

Below, we have collected together every Marvel game available on Switch (and by that, we mean games in which Marvel heroes are the unrivalled focus — sorry, no Fortnite to be found here) and ordered them according to their Nintendo Life user ratings. This means, even after publication, the ranking is subject to real-time changes based on each game's current user rating.

If there are any games on the list that you have not yet scored, select the star icon next to the respective entry to give your opinion and potentially change where it sits on the list.

Best Marvel Games On Switch

Marvel Switch Games FAQs

Here is a handful of frequently asked questions you might have about the Switch's line-up of Marvel games:

Is Marvel Midnight Suns on Switch?

No, Marvel's Midnight Suns isn't on Switch, but we can see why you might think it is.

The game was initially announced for a Switch release way back in 2021, though as the game went through push-backs and delays, it became increasingly apparent that the Nintendo hybrid would miss out on the final launch. Eventually, in 2023, 2K announced that a Switch version was "no longer planned".

Is Marvel Rivals on Switch?

Again, this one is a no... for now. In early 2025, Marvel Rivals developer NetEase claimed that it was "already in contact with Nintendo" and was trying to source a Switch 2 dev-kit to bring the free-to-play hero shooter to the console.

A few months later, the studio confirmed that it was still waiting on a dev-kit, and it would "conduct a thorough evaluation" about the possibility of a port once it had one.

What Marvel games are on Switch 2?

Thanks to the wonders of backwards compatibility, all of the above games are available on Switch 2, though you will still be playing the Switch 1 version.

The only exception is Marvel Cosmic Invasion, for which a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available with GameShare support.

Well, there you have it. Not many faces popping out of magical portals, but it's a nice little collection of Marvel madness to keep us busy on Switch.

