We've updated the following with the addition of Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Enjoy, true believers!
Theatrical releases under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might not come with quite the same level of bravado that they did in a pre-Endgame world, but that isn't to say that all things Marvel are out for the count.
Below, we have collected together every Marvel game available on Switch (and by that, we mean games in which Marvel heroes are the unrivalled focus — sorry, no Fortnite to be found here) and ordered them according to their Nintendo Life user ratings. This means, even after publication, the ranking is subject to real-time changes based on each game's current user rating.
If there are any games on the list that you have not yet scored, select the star icon next to the respective entry to give your opinion and potentially change where it sits on the list. Hey, that's what heroes do.
Ready for the list? It's coming through on your left...
Best Marvel Games On Switch
6. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version (Switch eShop)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a great game, a fun and colourful adventure full of excellent writing, brilliant acting, and plenty of wacky action and exploration to dig into.
However, this Switch Cloud Version rendered pretty much any praise we could lavish upon it entirely inconsequential, as it served up a truly messy, laggy, and unreliable experience — even when played via our super solid, ultra-fast internet connection.
Your mileage may well vary, but we found it a disastrous and ridiculously expensive way to play through a game that deserves so much better. Pick this one up on another platform if you can — otherwise, approach with extreme caution on Switch.
5. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Switch)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 offers the kind of warm-hearted, knock-about action the series has become famous for, all wrapped up in a truly impressive open-world package. It’s a shame that the underlying mechanics remain so defiantly clunky, while the controls seem a little haphazard in places. Multiplayer is curiously inessential, too.
Ultimately, though, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2’s generosity of spirit and lightness of tone mean that it’s likely to win over a whole new generation of fans.
4. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch)
With split-screen co-op, and incredibly gentle expectations as far as the gameplay is concerned, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is a fantastic, low-stakes game for parents and kids to play together, but also for adults who are looking for something to pleasantly while away the hours without beating you over the head with difficulty.
Whether you're a Marvel ultra-fan or someone who's just seen a single Thor movie because you have a crush on Chris Hemsworth and/or Kat Dennings, Lego Marvel Super Heroes will provide you with plenty of smashy, tongue-in-cheek joy. Excelsior!
3. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Switch)
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order isn’t a groundbreaking, narrative-heavy reinterpretation of the comic characters you know and love, but then again, neither were the first two games. In that regard, it’s a very faithful sequel that mines the vast roster of characters from the comics while including plenty of nods to the current state of the more modern Marvel Cinematic Universe.
While it doesn’t do anything particularly new or outstanding, it embraces the brainless fun of its brawler combat with gusto, and it’s at its absolute best when played with a team of player-controlled supers.
2. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Switch)
With Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, there's a decade of gaming evolution here, including what is arguably the pinnacle of Capcom's fighting game craft. Perfectly preserved and presented, everything is beautifully formed and wonderful to play.
Assembled with real clarity, Capcom has thoroughly delivered the goods, from its ton of bonus features to its rollback netcode, with years' worth of combative nuance to explore, learn, and exact in the online arena. Oh, and don't just get it for Marvel vs. Capcom 2; everything is excellent here, but The Punisher, in particular, is awesome.
1. Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Switch eShop)
Pure cartoon fun, and all the better for it, Tribute Games has not only totally honoured the source material, but delivered one of the best arcade Marvel games ever made. The aesthetic is beautiful, and the effort involved in creating such a varied cast of beat-'em-up protagonists is admirable.
Yes, there are areas for improvement, and some of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion's combat-feedback oversights feel like missed opportunities. But if you primarily want multiplayer action, to unlock and grind and level up your cast, and to get knee-deep in Marvel mayhem, it’s right on the money. If you’re working through its single-player Story campaign, you’re likely to get bored before the end owing to its ease, but unlock Hard Difficulty and Cosmic Invasion becomes all it was destined to be.
Marvel Switch Games FAQs
Here is a handful of frequently asked questions you might have about the Switch's line-up of Marvel games:
Is Marvel Midnight Suns on Switch?
No, Marvel's Midnight Suns isn't on Switch, but we can see why you might think it is.
The game was initially announced for a Switch release way back in 2021, though as the game went through push-backs and delays, it became increasingly apparent that the Nintendo hybrid would miss out on the final launch. Eventually, in 2023, 2K announced that a Switch version was "no longer planned".
Is Marvel Rivals on Switch?
Again, this one is a no... for now. In early 2025, Marvel Rivals developer NetEase claimed that it was "already in contact with Nintendo" and was trying to source a Switch 2 dev-kit to bring the free-to-play hero shooter to the console.
A few months later, the studio confirmed that it was still waiting on a dev-kit, and it would "conduct a thorough evaluation" about the possibility of a port once it had one.
What Marvel games are on Switch 2?
Thanks to the wonders of backwards compatibility, all of the above games are available on Switch 2, though you will still be playing the Switch 1 version.
The only exception is Marvel Cosmic Invasion, for which a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available with GameShare support.
Well, there you have it. Not many faces popping out of magical portals, but it's a nice little collection of Marvel madness to keep us busy on Switch. Don't forget, you can potentially change up the order by selecting the star icons above or leaving your thoughts via the relevant game pages.
What do you make of the above list? Would you change the order? Surprised there are only a handful of Marvel games on Nintendo's console? Thwip down to the comments and let us know your personal favourite Marvel game on Switch.