What are the best 4K TVs for Nintendo Switch 2? Switch 1 was limited to 720p in portable mode and 60Hz, but Switch 2 ups the ante with 1080p in handheld and 4K output when docked to a compatible display. Throw in 120Hz and HDR and you're looking at a serious tech upgrade with Nintendo's latest console.

Most of us have wrapped our heads around 4K resolution and HDR, but what about Variable Refresh Rate? What is 1440p? Do you really need an ultra-high-def monitor to play and enjoy Switch 2 games? Worry no longer because we're going to break everything down for you and recommend the best 4K TVs for use with Nintendo Switch 2.

Switch 2 TV Recommendations

If you're just looking for advice on the best TV sets for Switch 2, let's get those out of the way first.

These recommendations are based on a combination of research and firsthand experience.

Best Overall TV for Nintendo Switch 2 - LG evo C44 OLED 4K TV

The LG evo C44 OLED 4K is a top-tier choice, delivering deep blacks, vibrant colours, and stunning contrast with its OLED evo panel.

LG's OLED panels have long been the gold standard for gaming thanks to their low latency and responsiveness, and represent excellent value.

You get HDMI 2.1 supporting 4K at 144Hz (so beyond Switch 2's maximum output), ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay, while VRR (Variable Refresh Rate - more below), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), G-Sync, and FreeSync minimise lag and eliminate screen tearing.

OLED evo panel – Deep blacks, vivid colours, and outstanding contrast

– Deep blacks, vivid colours, and outstanding contrast 4K at 144Hz + VRR – Smooth, tear-free gaming for Switch 2

– Smooth, tear-free gaming for Switch 2 LG's α9 AI Processor – AI-enhanced visuals and audio Potential burn-in – As with any OLED, static images should be managed over time

– As with any OLED, static images should be managed over time Lower peak brightness – Not as bright as some Mini LED competitors

Alternatively - Samsung S90D OLED 4K

The Samsung S90D OLED 4K is a fantastic choice for Switch 2 gamers. The OLED panel offers perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and high brightness for those UHD visuals.

With HDMI 2.1, it supports 4K at 120Hz, so you've got your Switch 2 resolution and refresh rate bases covered. VVR and ALLM reduce screen tearing and lag, and its impressive HDR performance enhances in-game details.

OLED panel – Deep blacks and rich colours for those immersive visuals

– Deep blacks and rich colours for those immersive visuals 4K at 120Hz + VRR – Smooth, responsive gaming experience

– Smooth, responsive gaming experience High brightness – Excellent HDR performance for vivid details No Dolby Vision – Limited HDR format support

– Limited HDR format support OS quirks – Samsung's Tizen OS setup is less intuitive than some smart TVs

– Samsung's Tizen OS setup is less intuitive than some smart TVs Pricey – Higher cost compared to some alternatives

Best Smaller 4K TV for Nintendo Switch 2 - Sony BRAVIA A90K 4K OLED TV

The Sony A90K OLED TV is a premium choice, especially if space is an issue. Offering 4K, HDR, 120Hz, VRR and ALLM, Switch 2 gamers will get the best the console offers on a very stylish TV.

The OLED screen gives you an excellent-looking, vibrant image with fantastic contrast. The smaller screen sizes with this model will mean the image looks extra crisp if you get up close. Only two of the four ports are HDMI 2.1, worth considering if you're plugging in multiple 2.1-compatible consoles. There's also the usual suite of Smart TV app features and Google integration.

If you don't have the room for a massive TV but still want the best, the A90K is a great option.

OLED screen – Deep blacks, vivid colours, and outstanding contrast

– Deep blacks, vivid colours, and outstanding contrast 4K, 120Hz, VRR – Everything to get the best out of Switch 2

– Everything to get the best out of Switch 2 Smaller screen size – A stylish option for smaller spaces or if you don't want the TV dominating the room Potential burn-in – As with any OLED, watch for burn-in with static images and channel logos/HUD elements

– As with any OLED, watch for burn-in with static images and channel logos/HUD elements Pricey - Great style, but expensive compared to other options

- Great style, but expensive compared to other options Smaller screen size – If you're after an enormous screen, you'll want to look elsewhere

Best Mid-Range 4K TV for Nintendo Switch 2 - LG OLED B4 Series Smart 4K TV

The LG OLED B4 Series Smart 4K TV is a fantastic mid-range pick for Switch 2 gamers, offering premium features without the high-end price.

As you'd expect, its OLED panel delivers deep blacks and rich colours, while 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay. With four HDMI 2.1 ports, it’s perfect for multiple gaming devices, and Dolby Vision enhances HDR visuals for stunning detail.

The webOS platform provides easy access to streaming apps, making it a great all-around entertainment hub. A great value screen.

4K at 120Hz + VRR – Smooth, responsive gameplay with minimal input lag

– Smooth, responsive gameplay with minimal input lag Deep blacks & vibrant colours – OLED technology enhances visuals

– OLED technology enhances visuals Four HDMI 2.1 ports – Great for multi-console setups Limited brightness – HDR impact may suffer in bright rooms

– HDR impact may suffer in bright rooms Potential burn-in – As with all OLEDs, you don't want to leave static images on it for ages

– As with all OLEDs, you don't want to leave static images on it for ages Mediocre speakers – External sound system recommended for best audio

Best Budget 4K TV for Nintendo Switch 2 - TCL 75-Inch QM7 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV

The TCL QM7 QLED is an affordable option for Switch 2 gamers seeking quality visuals for a reasonable price.

The QLED (Quantum Light Emitting Diode) screen still delivers sharp, vibrant images while coming in much cheaper than the pricier OLED options. Naturally, this means viewing angles and contrast won't be as good as the higher-end sets.

The QM7 can handle 120Hz, though, so you still get the smoothest experience Switch 2 can output, and it also supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10. A lot of TV for the money.

More Affordable – A good-looking, cheaper option

– A good-looking, cheaper option Vibrant Display, 120Hz Support – The QLED panel still looks good, can handle Switch 2's highest frame rate

120Hz Support – The QLED panel still looks good, can handle Switch 2's highest frame rate Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Support – Improved HDR visuals More Limited Viewing Angles – You need to be sat directly in front of the set for the best experience

– You need to be sat directly in front of the set for the best experience Lower Contrast – Weaker compared to high-end models

Note. We're leading with the US model here, but UK readers will find the TCL 75C745K 75-inch QLED 144Hz 4K TV as an alternative in the grouping

Alternatively - TCL RC650K QLED 4K TV

The TCL RC650K QLED 4K TV (or Q65 series for North American readers) is a good option if you're happy to compromise on refresh rate but still enjoy 4K visuals.

With a maximum 60Hz refresh rate, you don't get 120fps on this TV. Its 4K resolution and QLED technology still delivers vibrant colours and sharp images, though you won't get the deep black levels of an OLED panel.

It includes 'Game Master' mode to optimise settings for gaming. The TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, enhancing HDR content, and runs on the Roku TV platform, with a user-friendly interface with numerous streaming apps.

Affordable Price – Great value for budget-conscious gamers

– Great value for budget-conscious gamers QLED Display – Still delivers good colour and brightness in 4K

– Still delivers good colour and brightness in 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Support – Improved HDR visuals No HDMI 2.1 Ports – Limited to 60Hz, so not fully future-proof

– Limited to 60Hz, so not fully future-proof No Local Dimming – Lower contrast compared to higher-end models

The Best TVs for Nintendo Switch 2 - What Should You Be Looking For?

Understanding what it is you need to be looking out for when it comes to purchasing a new television set, especially for a new console, is not the easiest task. We've been there! With lists upon lists of specifications to parse, it can be difficult to identify what separates the best from the rest.

We're going to list some of the most important features to look out for when considering what TV to buy for your Switch 2.

4K resolution is the most obvious and basic place to start. Switch 2's dock will upscale any game to 4K, though some Switch 2 games will target native 4K, which is 3840 x 2160 pixels. Other titles may instead opt for a dynamic 4K resolution, which slightly decreases visual quality so that other aspects of the experience can run better. A better frame rate is just one example of why a studio may choose a dynamic 4K resolution. Almost all of the latest TVs support 4K.

HDR is one of the features introduced with Nintendo Switch 2, and it stands for High Dynamic Range. It increases the contrast range a TV can display for more dynamic, realistic-looking images, making lighter tones far brighter and darker tones much darker, depending on what you're viewing. In unison with a 4K resolution, a television with both features will contain more pixels at a much better quality. When it comes to selecting the right TV for HDR support, you'll want to look for one that specifies HDR10.

120 frames per second is now possible with Nintendo Switch 2, but you need the correct TV to go alongside the console if you want to see such smooth motion outside handheld mode. All 4K televisions can support up to 60 frames per second, but a 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support is required if you want the highest frame rates on your TV. Nintendo will supply an Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable inside the Switch 2 packaging for use with next-gen games that support the increased frame rate (not all of them will, remember).

Variable Refresh Rate is separate from the typical chatter of gaming frame rates. Commonly referred to as VRR, it allows the Nintendo Switch 2 and TV to communicate and adjust refresh rates on the fly to eliminate the problem of screen tearing and judder. Not all 4K televisions come with Variable Refresh Rate support, so this is another feature you should keep your eye out for when selecting the correct set. It goes hand in hand with HDMI 2.1 support, though, and we have a few TVs containing the feature above.

NOTE. Nintendo has removed the VRR reference for docked play from some of its official websites. It's possible the feature won't be ready for launch and will be added via a firmware update at a later date. We've contacted Nintendo for clarification and will update this guide when we know more.

Input latency is also very important when choosing the right 4K TV for gaming purposes. This is the time it takes for your button press to be registered by the console and then sent to the TV for display, so you want this particular statistic to be as small as possible. Some of the best 4K TVs right now have input latencies at around 10 milliseconds or less, which is excellent for gaming. This window can increase to 30ms, at which point input latency may be noticeable.

Switch 2 TV FAQ

Finally, let's dive into some more Switch 2 input/output details and explain other terms that relate to Nintendo's latest console.

Are all Switch 2 games 4K120 then?

Switch 2 can output 4K video when docked (the dock will upscale any input to 4K) and up to 120 frames per second, but emphasis on the "up to" there. It's an 'either/or' situation between maximum resolution and frame rate.

Importantly, 4K output is capped at 60fps on Switch 2, so you won't find any 4K120 games on the system. Switch 2's specs are impressive for a small portable console, but even PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X struggle to hit 4K120!

When docked, Metroid Prime 4, for example, will offer a 4K60 option or a 1080p120 alternative. Some games may hit 1080p120, but that performance and resolution will likely be beyond most graphically intensive Switch 2 games. Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, is targeting 40fps when docked.

Can you tell the difference between 60fps and 120fps?

In practice, some players have trouble telling the difference between 60 and 120fps.

The jump from 30 to 40fps or 30 to 60fps is much more noticeable for most people, but beyond 60fps, the extra frames get harder to perceive.

This varies on an individual basis, but in real-world terms, we'd say 60 is still the sweet spot for the majority of people and will likely remain the goal for most developers. Anything more is gravy.

Okay, but how is Switch 2 doing 4K?

Magic! No, Nintendo is using Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech to achieve 4K visuals through the Switch 2 dock. You'll notice that the new dock has a fan, which will help keep things cool while upscaling whatever the console renders for your 4K display.

Some simple games might be able to achieve a native 4K, but generally, you'll be looking at a dynamic resolution that changes depending on the game and the load on the system, similar to how developers worked with Switch 1.

What's 1440p?

Switch 2 can also output at 2560 x 1440 resolution (or 1440p) a happy medium between Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) and 4K/UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels).

Also known as Wide Quad High Definition (WQHD), you can buy 1440p televisions, although it's a popular resolution for PC and gaming monitors. Which means that Switch 2 should play nicely with those, too.

While 4K output is capped at 60fps, there's no word yet if 1440p has a corresponding cap. We'll update this guide when we find out.

Do I need an OLED TV for Switch 2?

An OLED TV isn't required to play Switch 2, no. But you'll notice that most of our recommendations above are for OLED panels.

Check out our OLED vs LCD guide for more details on the differences there, but essentially OLED screens are lit on a per-pixel basis (which means better contrast and deeper black levels), whereas LCD and screens are illuminated via separate lights behind the pixel grid (meaning they are brighter but light spill can be an issue - eg. a totally black screen may appear dark grey rather than truly black).

We love OLED displays and they show off HDR especially well. But they tend to be more expensive and there are decent non-OLED options and alternatives out there.

An OLED TV isn't essential, then, but they do look fantastic.

Will Switch 2 still work if my TV isn't 4K with 120Hz, HDR, etc?

You Switch 2 will still work with your standard, non-4K TV, absolutely. You just won't be able to take advantage of the higher resolutions and faster frame rates on a panel lacking those features.

Will my old Switch 1 HDMI cable work with Switch 2?

No, Nintendo is packing in an HDMI 2.1 cable with Switch 2 and you'll need to use that (or a similarly 2.1-compatible cable) when connecting the Switch 2 dock to your TV.