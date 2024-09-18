The Switch 2 is the next console expected from Nintendo, and is widely expected to act as a direct successor to the original Nintendo Switch that launched all the way back in March 2017.
Switch 2 rumours have circulated for almost as long as the first console's been on the shelves, yet it wasn't until May this year that Nintendo announced its intentions to reveal a Switch successor before the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year (31st March 2025).
To keep you going until the next official announcement, we've put together this Switch 2 guide which contains everything we know about the next Nintendo console. We've got all the confirmed details here in one place, as well as insight into what you can reasonably expect when it comes to the Switch 2's specs, price and possible release dates.
Nintendo Switch 2: Confirmed Information
The new Nintendo console hasn't been officially revealed to the public yet. In fact, the name 'Switch 2' is simply shorthand for what Nintendo itself refers to as "the Nintendo Switch successor". It remains to be seen what naming convention Nintendo will choose for the new Switch.
With that said, here's every confirmed detail that we do have about the next Nintendo console.
- The new Nintendo console will be announced "this fiscal year" (ending 31st March 2025)
- "Over nine years" have passed since the existence of Switch (then 'NX') was announced in 2015
- Nintendo has clarified that "no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor" would be made during multiple presentations since first referencing the new Switch
Nintendo Switch 2: Launch & Price
When will Nintendo Switch 2 be revealed by Nintendo?
We know from Nintendo itself that the Switch 2 will be revealed before the end of the FY2024/25.
The last date of the current fiscal year is 31st March 2025, which puts a hard limit on when we can expect to get the first official details of the Switch successor.
This reveal date window was confirmed by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in May, when Nintendo published its annual financial report for the previous year.