Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch OLED Model — Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo

The Switch 2 is the next console expected from Nintendo, and is widely expected to act as a direct successor to the original Nintendo Switch that launched all the way back in March 2017.

Switch 2 rumours have circulated for almost as long as the first console's been on the shelves, yet it wasn't until May this year that Nintendo announced its intentions to reveal a Switch successor before the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year (31st March 2025).

To keep you going until the next official announcement, we've put together this Switch 2 guide which contains everything we know about the next Nintendo console. We've got all the confirmed details here in one place, as well as insight into what you can reasonably expect when it comes to the Switch 2's specs, price and possible release dates.

Nintendo Switch 2: Confirmed Information

The new Nintendo console hasn't been officially revealed to the public yet. In fact, the name 'Switch 2' is simply shorthand for what Nintendo itself refers to as "the Nintendo Switch successor". It remains to be seen what naming convention Nintendo will choose for the new Switch.

With that said, here's every confirmed detail that we do have about the next Nintendo console.

  • The new Nintendo console will be announced "this fiscal year" (ending 31st March 2025)
  • "Over nine years" have passed since the existence of Switch (then 'NX') was announced in 2015
  • Nintendo has clarified that "no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor" would be made during multiple presentations since first referencing the new Switch

Nintendo Switch 2: Launch & Price

When will Nintendo Switch 2 be revealed by Nintendo?

We know from Nintendo itself that the Switch 2 will be revealed before the end of the FY2024/25.

The last date of the current fiscal year is 31st March 2025, which puts a hard limit on when we can expect to get the first official details of the Switch successor.

This reveal date window was confirmed by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in May, when Nintendo published its annual financial report for the previous year.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 arrive in 2024?

Although we can file this under "unknown" right now, it is highly unlikely that the Switch 2 will launch at any point in 2024.

What's the latest Nintendo Switch 2 release date speculation?

With the official reveal now confirmed for sometime before 31st March 2025, players and developers are naturally eager to get a better idea of the Switch 2 release date too.

Experts and analysts now expect the new Nintendo console will launch sometime in the final three quarters of 2025.

In August 2024, GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring said he had spoken to developers who had been advised "not to expect" the Switch successor in the current financial year, which suggests that the next Nintendo console may not launch until April 2025 or later.

How much of a gap there'll be between the announcement of the new console and an actual Switch 2 release date remains to be seen. We'll update this section of our guide as soon as we know more.

What should we expect the Nintendo Switch 2 price to be?

The Switch 2 price is likely to be at least $349.99 / £309.99 - in other words, the current price of the flagship Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

More powerful components will only drive up the Switch 2 price, and rumours point to several features in the new Switch console that will likely increase the cost over the current models.

Although it's not impossible, we certainly don't expect the Switch successor to be cheaper than the current hardware.

Can we go further than that? Dr. Serkan Toto of game industry consultancy firm Kantan Games predicts that the new Switch will cost $400. We'd certainly be happy with that!

What Nintendo Switch 2 games might be launch titles?

Nintendo will be eager to repeat its success with the original Switch, which it supported with new first-party games launching at a near-monthly cadence. If it wants to hit the ground running with Switch 2, it will want to launch games from its major franchises in the first year of a new Switch console.

Which games do we think we might see in the early days of a Switch successor then?

Super Mario Odyssey (2017) was the last fully original 3D Mario game, so there's speculation that a new 3D Mario game could arrive during the Switch 2 release window. Not only is a new Mario game of this kind overdue, it'll be a stone cold system seller too.

New updates for Splatoon 3 recently ceased as well, so a new entry in the Splatoon series is a definite possibility.

A new Animal Crossing game must be in development for the new Nintendo console — Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in 2020 and was a huge hit — although whether it would be far enough along to make Switch 2's release year is debatable.

A new entry in the Legend of Zelda series feels pretty unlikely, given that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched in May 2023 and the upcoming Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches in September 2024.

We may, however, see updated ports of existing Switch or earlier Nintendo games for the new Switch console - in much the same way as 'Deluxe' versions of Wii U titles made up a generous serving of the Switch's release schedule!

Nintendo Switch 2: Hardware & Specs

What do we expect from a new Nintendo Switch?

We expect the new Nintendo console to continue the hybrid handheld/home console concept of the current Switch.

When asked about the new system, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that "the most appropriate expression to use was 'successor to Nintendo Switch.'"

This suggests that Switch 2 will be a portable system that can connect to a TV.

What are the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 specs?

As with any upcoming yet largely unrevealed console, speculation around Switch 2 specs is, well, highly speculative. We can at least look at some of the more credible leaks and rumours to get an idea of what to expect though.

The new Nintendo console is rumoured to run on Nvidia's T239 system-on-a-chip, which is capable of offering approximately PlayStation 4/Xbox One levels of performance and visuals in a handheld form factor. That's not bad, and a solid step up for a next gen Switch.

The Switch 2's power was also reportedly demonstrated using the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023.

As for its screen, the Switch 2 is rumoured to feature an LCD screen rather than an OLED display to reduce manufacturing costs.

Reports also suggest that the new Nintendo Switch will feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers and that the current Switch Pro Controller will be forward-compatible with Switch 2.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be backwards compatible?

The Switch 2 may be backwards compatible with Switch games, although Nintendo hasn't confirmed this functionality at the time of writing.

In the past, Nintendo has often included backwards compatibility with its preceding console's library. The original Wii model could play GameCube software, for example, and the Wii U was compatible with all Wii games.

Likewise, the Game Boy Advance played Game Boy and Game Boy Color software. Original Nintendo DS models were compatible with the GBA library, and the 3DS played all DS games.

We think it's reasonable to expect some degree of Switch 2 backwards compatibility, but it's all speculation until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 offer 4K visuals?

The next gen Switch is rumoured to feature an upscaling solution for 4K output, which is comparable to Nvidia's DLSS technology.

This would enable the Switch 2 to output visuals that appear to be higher resolution, while hitting a reasonable, consumer-friendly price point.

Patents have revealed that Nintendo has experimented with upscaling technology, and an upscaled 4K solution is more likely than a native 4K presentation.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 have a better battery life?

The Switch 2's battery life is expected to be comparable to the current console, with increased power requirements being offset by improved efficiency.

The new Nintendo console is expected to demand more power from its battery in other words, but the battery itself will work smarter to keep the play time the same.

The Switch OLED offers "4.5 to 9 hours" of play following a full charge, depending on the game, the brightness setting of the display, and other factors. We'd expect a similar performance range for the new Switch.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 replace the existing Switch?

The current Switch will likely exist alongside Switch 2 for some time, possibly several years. That's not unusual for a new Nintendo console.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 143 million units, and — as with previous Nintendo consoles such as the Wii and the 3DS — developers will continue to support it for some time following the introduction of a Switch successor.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 keep the same general design?

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa's reference to the hardware as a "successor to Nintendo Switch", coupled with industry rumours, strongly suggests that the Switch 2 will maintain the same basic design as the current console. Expect detachable controllers that attach to the sides of a touchscreen, and a tablet-like device that's also playable on a TV.

Could the Nintendo Switch 2 have VR support?

It's unlikely that the Switch 2 will have VR support — not out of the box.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit brought limited virtual reality capabilities to the original Switch, so it's possible future software and peripherals could add VR functionality.

Nintendo Switch 2: FAQs

Should I wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be released?

Do you already own a Switch? If so, you should probably wait for the Switch 2 before considering an upgrade.

Once the new Switch has been unveiled, you'll have a better idea of the new features and software it will offer and you'll be able to make an informed purchase decision.

If you don't currently own a Nintendo Switch, it's an excellent system with an exceptional library. We don't know if Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, but if you're not bothered about having the latest and greatest Nintendo hardware, the current Switch is still a fantastic console.

What do people mean by the Switch Pro?

Rumours of a new Switch began early in the system's life. In January 2019, analysts predicted multiple new Switch SKUs including both a Switch Lite and a Switch 'Pro'.

Nintendo dismissed these rumours, saying that a "successor" wasn't being considered at the time, although both Switch Lite and the then-unknown Switch OLED model are variations on the base console.

Various rumours surrounding a 'Switch Pro' did the rounds throughout 2020 and 2021, although many of these were related to Switch OLED, not a next-generation Switch with notable performance improvements.

In September 2021, reports surfaced of developers using 4K Switch software tools provided by Nintendo. Nintendo swiftly issued a denial. A patent was subsequently made public suggesting that Nintendo is working on upscaling technology, and 'Switch Pro' speculation reignited after references appeared following a massive Nvidia leak in March 2022.

Whether this referred to a cancelled Switch 'Pro' variant or the true Switch 2 is unknown.

In December 2022, Digital Foundry claimed that Switch Pro was indeed real at one point, but it was cancelled by Nintendo.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 codename?

References to the codename 'Muji' were found in software development kits in May 2024, although members of Famiboards suggested in September that 'Ounce' was the Switch 2's codename.

In September, a supposed leak suggested that the Switch 2's product code is 'HGU'.

Nintendo Switch 2: Latest Information & Rumors

What are the latest Switch 2 rumours?

A series of unverified, 'leaked' Switch 2 images appeared online on 18th September 2024.

These images supposedly show larger Joy-Con controllers with rounded edges and extra buttons, and an additional USB-C slot on the top edge of the main unit, beside a headphone jack.

Earlier in September, "industry insider" Nate the Hate claimed that Switch 2 "has backwards compatibility support".

Have there been any Nintendo Switch 2 leaks?

There have been no confirmed Switch 2 leaks at the time of writing.

The recent photos purporting to show 'Switch 2' prototype moulds and 3D renders of the upcoming console appear plausible according to industry experts Digital Foundry, but they remain unconfirmed at present.

What is the history of Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa discussed in May 2022 how cautiously the company is approaching the launch of the Switch's successor, be it a Switch 2 or some new console concept.

In September 2022, an Nvidia employee confirmed the existence of the T239 system-on-a-chip, a long-rumoured frontrunner for the silicon Nintendo would use in a Switch 2. In March 2023, chip rumours surfaced once again, with further mentions of the T239.

Following the FTC vs. Microsoft case in the US, it was reported that executives at Activision-Blizzard had met with Nintendo to discuss the Switch 2 in December 2022. While significant details of the resulting documents are redacted, Activision had implied that the next Nintendo console would be comparable to PS4 and Xbox One performance-wise.

In June 2023, while discussing the disappointing commercial performance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the company intends to "update [the game] for the new machine that will come in the future," explicitly referencing Nintendo's Switch successor. While no details were supplied, the ability to port games over to the next platform suggested that Nintendo's follow-up would be similar in form to the current Switch.

In July 2023, it was claimed that development kits were with multiple "key partner studios".

Nintendo reportedly demoed Switch 2 hardware at Gamescom to select developers and games media, with sources indicating that the power of the new hardware was demonstrated and that a version of Breath of the Wild was used to showcase the new Nintendo console's power. This was apparently a demonstration only and there was no indication Nintendo plans to release an updated version of that Switch launch title.

In February 2024, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe claimed that the next hardware will not be released until Q1 2025. This report was quickly corroborated by both VGC and Eurogamer.

On Tuesday 7th May 2024, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa released a statement saying that the Nintendo "Switch successor" will be announced "within this fiscal year" — so, 'Switch 2' will be revealed before 31st March 2025.