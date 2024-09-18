What Nintendo Switch 2 games might be launch titles?

Nintendo will be eager to repeat its success with the original Switch, which it supported with new first-party games launching at a near-monthly cadence. If it wants to hit the ground running with Switch 2, it will want to launch games from its major franchises in the first year of a new Switch console.

Which games do we think we might see in the early days of a Switch successor then?

Super Mario Odyssey (2017) was the last fully original 3D Mario game, so there's speculation that a new 3D Mario game could arrive during the Switch 2 release window. Not only is a new Mario game of this kind overdue, it'll be a stone cold system seller too.

New updates for Splatoon 3 recently ceased as well, so a new entry in the Splatoon series is a definite possibility.

A new Animal Crossing game must be in development for the new Nintendo console — Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in 2020 and was a huge hit — although whether it would be far enough along to make Switch 2's release year is debatable.

A new entry in the Legend of Zelda series feels pretty unlikely, given that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched in May 2023 and the upcoming Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches in September 2024.

We may, however, see updated ports of existing Switch or earlier Nintendo games for the new Switch console - in much the same way as 'Deluxe' versions of Wii U titles made up a generous serving of the Switch's release schedule!

Nintendo Switch 2: Hardware & Specs

What do we expect from a new Nintendo Switch?

We expect the new Nintendo console to continue the hybrid handheld/home console concept of the current Switch.

When asked about the new system, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that "the most appropriate expression to use was 'successor to Nintendo Switch.'"

This suggests that Switch 2 will be a portable system that can connect to a TV.

What are the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 specs?

As with any upcoming yet largely unrevealed console, speculation around Switch 2 specs is, well, highly speculative. We can at least look at some of the more credible leaks and rumours to get an idea of what to expect though.

The new Nintendo console is rumoured to run on Nvidia's T239 system-on-a-chip, which is capable of offering approximately PlayStation 4/Xbox One levels of performance and visuals in a handheld form factor. That's not bad, and a solid step up for a next gen Switch.

The Switch 2's power was also reportedly demonstrated using the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023.

As for its screen, the Switch 2 is rumoured to feature an LCD screen rather than an OLED display to reduce manufacturing costs.

Reports also suggest that the new Nintendo Switch will feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers and that the current Switch Pro Controller will be forward-compatible with Switch 2.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be backwards compatible?

The Switch 2 may be backwards compatible with Switch games, although Nintendo hasn't confirmed this functionality at the time of writing.

In the past, Nintendo has often included backwards compatibility with its preceding console's library. The original Wii model could play GameCube software, for example, and the Wii U was compatible with all Wii games.

Likewise, the Game Boy Advance played Game Boy and Game Boy Color software. Original Nintendo DS models were compatible with the GBA library, and the 3DS played all DS games.

We think it's reasonable to expect some degree of Switch 2 backwards compatibility, but it's all speculation until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 offer 4K visuals?

The next gen Switch is rumoured to feature an upscaling solution for 4K output, which is comparable to Nvidia's DLSS technology.

This would enable the Switch 2 to output visuals that appear to be higher resolution, while hitting a reasonable, consumer-friendly price point.

Patents have revealed that Nintendo has experimented with upscaling technology, and an upscaled 4K solution is more likely than a native 4K presentation.