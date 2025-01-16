Nintendo has announced that it will host a Nintendo Direct presentation focused on the upcoming Switch 2 on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025.
Following this, a hands-on tour will commence in which members of the public can try out the new console for themselves at locations in the US, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.
Here are the following tour dates:
Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule. All dates are local.
North America:
- New York, April 4-6, 2025
- Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
- Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
- Toronto, April 25-27, 2025
Europe:
- Paris, April 4-6, 2025
- London, April 11-13, 2025
- Milan, April 25-27, 2025
- Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
- Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
- Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025
Oceania:
- Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025
Asia:
- Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
- Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
- Hong Kong, To be announced
- Taipei, To be announced
Breaking news. More details to follow..
Comments 8
At least it clarified physical switch 1 games will work on switch 2
Feeling good about a summer release somewhere around June.
Toronto in April! Yaaaaaay! 😍😍😍
London? Why no Cardiff?
Seems like a summer/fall release is likely then if the Direct is in April. I'm excited to see what Nintendo is cooking up on the software side of things!
Got my hopes up thinking the Direct was February. Damn date systems.
Wonder if there will be a partner showcase or whatnot sandwiched between now and then for the old Switch.
Don’t get me wrong I’m excited… but at the same time waiting until April is gonna suck
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...