Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has announced that it will host a Nintendo Direct presentation focused on the upcoming Switch 2 on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025.

Following this, a hands-on tour will commence in which members of the public can try out the new console for themselves at locations in the US, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Here are the following tour dates:

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule. All dates are local.

North America:

  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, To be announced
  • Taipei, To be announced

Breaking news. More details to follow..