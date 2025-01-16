Nintendo has announced that it will host a Nintendo Direct presentation focused on the upcoming Switch 2 on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025.

Following this, a hands-on tour will commence in which members of the public can try out the new console for themselves at locations in the US, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Here are the following tour dates:

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule. All dates are local.



North America:

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

Breaking news. More details to follow..