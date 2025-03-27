Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

ATLUS popped up at today's Nintendo Direct showcase to reveal RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, an updated take on the second entry in the PS2 supernatural RPG series 'Devil Summoner'.

This remaster will be arriving on the Nintendo hybrid on 19th June 2025, with pre-orders going live on the Switch eShop today.

For those who never touched this one back in the 2000s, this is an expansion from the Shin Megami Tensei series, where you play as the titular detective solving crimes around a capital city. Oh yeah, you can also speak to ghosts and recruit them to help in your investigations — come on, it is ATLUS we're talking about here.

The remaster promises updated graphics and gameplay, which the above trailer is packed with. You can find the official summary from ATLUS below:

The beloved supernatural action RPG from ATLUS returns! Experience the story of Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, apprentice detective and Devil Summoner. Undertake the case of the century and uncover the secrets of the Soulless Army with the aid of your demons.

With revamped visuals, quality of life updates, new voiceover, and an overhauled battle system, an exciting and unexpected journey awaits both veterans and newcomers alike.

It might not be quite as popular as its Persona cousin, but this might be right up your street if you're after a different-tasting slice of SMT-style action.