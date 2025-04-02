One of the Switch 2's many new features revealed in today's Direct is 'GameShare', a new way to play select games with your pals across multiple systems.

GameShare lets you play multiplayer titles locally across different systems, with only one of you needing to have the game installed. This feature is available between Switch 2 systems and from Switch 2 to 'Switch 1' systems, so you can finally play with a screen of your own.

Nintendo stated that GameShare will only be available on select titles at launch, kicking things off with a future free Clubhouse Games update. The showcase also highlighted Captain Toad, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Super Mario Odyssey in the feature, so expect to see these in the future.

This is a breaking news story, we will update with more information shortly...