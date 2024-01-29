Nintendo started its series of Nintendo Direct presentations back in 2011, delivering Nintendo hardware and software reveals, updates, and release dates direct *does the famous Iwata 'direct to you' gesture* to you in a video broadcast that has come in a variety of forms over the years.

In this Nintendo Direct guide, we cover all the different varieties of Nintendo Direct, when the last one was, and when the next Nintendo Direct might be. We also have a full list of Nintendo Directs since their inception, including the original Nintendo Direct broadcast day and date, a link to our archived coverage, and the duration of the broadcast.

Nintendo Direct Full List - Every Presentation Ever

Below is a full list of every Nintendo Direct presentation broadcast in the West since the beginning of the series in 2011. We will update this list as new Nintendo Directs are announced and broadcast.

Note. We've excluded Pokémon Presents showcases from this list.

2024

We're still awaiting the first Nintendo Direct of 2024. We'll update this guide as soon as it's announced.

Date Day Type Approximate Duration

TBA

TBA TBA TBC









2023



2022

2021

2020



2019



2018



2017



2016



March 3rd Thursday Nintendo Direct 41 mins September 1st Thursday 3DS 33 mins November 2nd Wednesday Animal Crossing: New Leaf 16 mins

2015



2014



2013



2012



2011



Date Day

Type

Approximate Duration

October 21st Friday Nintendo Direct 7 mins

Frequently Asked Questions



When is the next Nintendo Direct?

Ha, good one.

Oh, you really want to know? Well, analysis of the date-based data above suggests that Nintendo will likely stick to a similar cadence from past years when it comes to 'full-fat' Nintendo Direct presentations.

Over the past few years, the schedule has one early in the year (around February), one in June (typically to coincide with the now-defunct E3), and another in September in the run-up to the lucrative holiday season.

There's no reason to think Nintendo won't stick to a similar timetable with future Directs. It's an established formula that works with/around scheduling for other major events in the gaming and business calendars. While the company enjoys playing with and subverting people's expectations, there's no reason to give up on a marketing strategy and timetable that, historically, has been a winner.

Bearing all this in mind, the smart money says to expect the next Nintendo Direct sometime in February 2024. Just don't bet the house on it.