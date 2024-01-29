Nintendo started its series of Nintendo Direct presentations back in 2011, delivering Nintendo hardware and software reveals, updates, and release dates direct *does the famous Iwata 'direct to you' gesture* to you in a video broadcast that has come in a variety of forms over the years.
In this Nintendo Direct guide, we cover all the different varieties of Nintendo Direct, when the last one was, and when the next Nintendo Direct might be. We also have a full list of Nintendo Directs since their inception, including the original Nintendo Direct broadcast day and date, a link to our archived coverage, and the duration of the broadcast.
Nintendo Direct Full List - Every Presentation Ever
Below is a full list of every Nintendo Direct presentation broadcast in the West since the beginning of the series in 2011. We will update this list as new Nintendo Directs are announced and broadcast.
Click on the title in the Type column to watch any of the presentations again, or see a round-up of the announcements. Click on the headers to sort by Type or Duration.
Note. We've excluded Pokémon Presents showcases from this list.
2024
We're still awaiting the first Nintendo Direct of 2024. We'll update this guide as soon as it's announced.
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBC
2023
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|February 8th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|44 mins
|March 9th
|Thursday
|Super Mario Bros. Movie
|7 mins
|April 19th
|Wednesday
|Indie World
|21mins
|June 21st
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|43 mins
|August 31st
|Thursday
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|15 mins
|September 14th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|42 mins
|November 14th
|Tuesday
|Indie World
|22 mins
2022
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|February 9th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|41 mins
|May 11th
|Wednesday
|Indie World
|34 mins
|June 22nd
|Wednesday
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|22 mins
|June 28th
|Tuesday
|Mini: Partner Showcase
|26 mins
|August 10th
|Wednesday
|Splatoon 3
|32 mins
|September 13th
|Tuesday
|Nintendo Direct
|45 mins
|October 6th
|Thursday
|Super Mario Bros. Movie
|5 mins
|November 9th
|Wednesday
|Indie World
|26 mins
|November 29th
|Tuesday
|Super Mario Bros. Movie
|8 mins
2021
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|February 17th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|51 mins
|March 4th
|Thursday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|37 mins
|April 14th
|Wednesday
|Indie World
|
25 mins
|June 15th
|Tuesday
|Nintendo Direct (E3 2021)
|39 mins
|June 28th
|Monday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|43 mins
|August 11th
|Wednesday
|Indie World
|22 mins
|September 23rd
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|40 mins
|October 5th
|Tuesday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|42 mins
|October 15th
|Friday
|Animal Crossing
|23 mins
|December 15th
|Wednesday
|Indie World
|24 mins
2020
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|January 16th
|Thursday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|39 mins
|February 20th
|Thursday
|Animal Crossing
|28 mins
|March 17th
|Tuesday
|Indie World
|19 mins
|March 26th
|Thursday
|Mini
|29 mins
|June 22nd
|Monday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|35 mins
|July 20th
|Monday
|Mini: Partner Showcase
|8 mins
|August 18th
|Tuesday
|Indie World
|23 mins
|August 26th
|Wednesday
|Mini: Partner Showcase
|12 mins
|September 3rd
|Thursday
|Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary
|16 mins
|September 17th
|Thursday
|Mini: Partner Showcase
|15 mins
|September 17th
|Thursday
|Monster Hunter
|16 mins
|October 3rd
|Saturday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|46 mins
|October 28th
|Wednesday
|Mini
|19 mins
|December 15th
|Tuesday
|Indie World
|17 mins
|December 17th
|Thursday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|38 mins
|December 18th
|Friday
|Super Nintendo World
|15 mins
2019
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|January 23rd
|Wednesday
|Indie Highlights
|16 mins
|February 13th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|37 mins
|March 20th
|Wednesday
|Nindies Showcase
|25 mins
|April 16th
|Tuesday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|15 mins
|May 15th
|Wednesday
|Super Mario Maker 2
|17 mins
|June 11th
|Tuesday
|Nintendo Direct (E3 2019)
|43 mins
|July 30th
|Tuesday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|21 mins
|August 19th
|Monday
|Indie World
|24 mins
|September 4th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|39 mins
|September 4th
|Wednesday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|25 mins
|November 6th
|Wednesday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC
|49 mins
|December 10th
|Tuesday
|Indie World
|20 mins
2018
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|January 11th
|Thursday
|Mini
|14 mins
|March 8th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|34 mins
|March 20th
|Tuesday
|Nindies Showcase
|12 mins
|June 12th
|Tuesday
|Nintendo Direct (E3 2018)
|43 mins
|August 8th
|Wednesday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate
|27 mins
|August 20th
|Monday
|Indie Highlights (EU)
|23 mins
|August 28th
|Tuesday
|Nindies Showcase
|16 mins
|August 29th
|Wednesday
|Dragalia Lost Mobile
|13 mins
|September 13th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|38 mins
|November 1st
|Thursday
|Smash Bros. Ultimate
|41 mins
2017
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|January 18th
|Wednesday
|Fire Emblem
|19 mins
|February 28th
|Tuesday
|Nindies Showcase
|18 mins
|April 12th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|36 mins
|May 17th
|Wednesday
|ARMS
|23 mins
|June 13th
|Tuesday
|E3 2017 Spotlight
|25 mins
|July 6th
|Thursday
|Splatoon 2
|26 mins
|August 30th
|Wednesday
|Nindies Showcase
|22 mins
|September 13th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|46 mins
|October 24th
|Tuesday
|Animal Crossing Mobile
|14 mins
|November 7th
|Tuesday
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|16 mins
2016
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|March 3rd
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|41 mins
|September 1st
|Thursday
|3DS
|33 mins
|November 2nd
|Wednesday
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|16 mins
2015
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|January 14th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|47 mins
|April 1st
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|48 mins
|April 24th
|Friday
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|8 mins
|May 7th
|Thursday
|Splatoon
|33 mins
|May 31st
|Sunday
|Nintendo Direct (JP)
|30 mins
|June 1st
|Monday
|Micro (NA)
|17 mins
|June 14th
|Sunday
|Smash Bros. for Wii U & 3DS
|18 mins
|June 16th
|Tuesday
|E3 2015 Digital Event
|48 mins
|November 12th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|45 mins
|December 15th
|Tuesday
|Smash Bros. for Wii U & 3DS
|33 mins
2014
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|February 13th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|41 mins
|April 8th
|Tuesday
|Smash Bros. for Wii U / 3DS
|39 mins
|April 10th
|Thursday
|Tomodachi Life
|11 mins
|April 30th
|Wednesday
|Mario Kart 8
|36 mins
|June 10th
|Tuesday
|E3 2014 Digital Event
|47 mins
|August 4th
|Monday
|Hyrule Warriors
|26 mins
|September 4th
|Thursday
|Bayonetta 2
|31 mins
|October 23rd
|Thursday
|Smash Bros. for Wii U & 3DS
|35 mins
|November 5th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|33 mins
2013
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|January 25th
|Friday
|Wii U
|35 mins
|February 14th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct
|
37 mins
|March 13th
|Wednesday
|Flipnote Studio 3D Mini
|7 mins
|April 17th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|37 mins
|May 17th
|Friday
|Nintendo Direct
|29 mins
|June 11th
|Tuesday
|Nintendo Direct @E3 2013
|41 mins
|July 18th
|Thursday
|Mini
|22 mins
|August 7th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|27 mins
|August 9th
|Friday
|The Wonderful 101
|20 mins
|September 18th
|Wednesday
|Wii Fit U
|20 mins
|October 1st
|Tuesday
|Nintendo Direct
|29 mins
|November 13th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|33 mins
|November 27th
|Wednesday
|3DS Guide: Louvre App
|12 mins
|December 18th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|33 mins
2012
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|February 22nd
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|12 mins
|April 21st
|Saturday
|Nintendo Direct
|33 mins
|June 4th
|Monday
|Nintendo Direct (Pre-E3)
|30 mins
|June 22nd
|Friday
|Nintendo Direct
|20 mins
|September 13th
|Thursday
|Wii U Preview
|57 mins
|October 2nd
|Tuesday
|New Super Mario Bros. 2 Mini
|5 mins
|October 4th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct (EU)
|29 mins
|October 25th
|Thursday
|Nintendo Direct (NA)
|30 mins
|November 7th
|Wednesday
|Wii U
|6 mins
|November 14th
|Wednesday
|Wii U
|14 mins
|November 27th
|Tuesday
|New Super Mario Bros. 2 Mini
|6 mins
|December 5th
|Wednesday
|Nintendo Direct
|30 mins
2011
|Date
|Day
|Type
|Approximate Duration
|October 21st
|Friday
|Nintendo Direct
|7 mins
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the next Nintendo Direct?
Ha, good one.
Oh, you really want to know? Well, analysis of the date-based data above suggests that Nintendo will likely stick to a similar cadence from past years when it comes to 'full-fat' Nintendo Direct presentations.
Over the past few years, the schedule has one early in the year (around February), one in June (typically to coincide with the now-defunct E3), and another in September in the run-up to the lucrative holiday season.
There's no reason to think Nintendo won't stick to a similar timetable with future Directs. It's an established formula that works with/around scheduling for other major events in the gaming and business calendars. While the company enjoys playing with and subverting people's expectations, there's no reason to give up on a marketing strategy and timetable that, historically, has been a winner.
Bearing all this in mind, the smart money says to expect the next Nintendo Direct sometime in February 2024. Just don't bet the house on it.