We had a feeling that the legendary Masahiro Sakurai would make a cameo in today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and that he did!
Kirby Air Ride is back, baby, this time in the form of Kirby Air Riders — an all-new racer for the pink puffball launching on Switch 2 at some point this year.
We don't have all that much information on this one just yet, but we're excited to dive in once we have more information.
This is a breaking story, we will be updating with more info soon...
LETS
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
not what i expected here, but if its sakurai its gonna be amazing. SO HYPED AFTER THAT DIRECT!!!!
Really disappointed Sakurai's mystery project didn't turn out to involve Kid Icarus but maybe someday I guess. I was never a fan of the original Air Ride so I'll pass on this but neat for the people who did like it.
I love Kirby Air Ride so very excited to see it finally get a new entry. And also just nice to see Sakurai making something that isn't just more Smash Bros.
That was a dramatic opening trailer. Kirby has no chill. Also take that star to a mechanic.
Weird to have this and Mario Kart in the same year, but whatever. Was hoping the Sakurai game would be Kid Icarus. Still a fun announcement for sure.
I don't even have a joke for this one, this looks so sick. Thank you, Sakurai.
Kirby air ride: zero gravity for Nintendo kinect
As soon as I saw that Kirby render, I knew that we were having Sakurai direct it. So hyped for this. Kirby stocks are through the roof
Wished I had a drink to spit out about this.
Um...
I never know this game since from GameCube era but what is the difference between Kirby Rider and Mario Kart from gameplay aspect?
Never played the original but it looked fun, can’t wait to see gameplay.
Did we need Kirby Kart, when we have Mario Kart?
@thenikdavies fun fact: Mario Kart Double Dash, Kirby Air Ride, and Fzero GX all released in 2003. This isn't the first time.
@Clammy Air Ride was better than Double Dash, imo. Plus, they can coexist.
It looks glorious! It was a great surprise I’m glad it didn’t get spoiled
Yes, yes, yes. A THOUSAND TIMES YES!!! Loved playing Air Ride back in the day so seeing this nearly made me faint. God what a time to be alive.
Did not play as much of it as I should have back in the day. Redemption awaits. Good news again.
Pretty disappointed that this turned out to be Samurai's next project. The original was fun, but nothing amazing.
At least it's a new entry, and not simply a remake.
Hope it's good.
SAKURAI'S NEXT GAME WAS KIRBY AIR RIDE 2 THAT ABSOLUTE MADMAN
Never played the original but I know people have wanted this for decades at this point and to see it be Sakurai's next game after SSBU fills me with an overwhelming amount of joy.
Ive been waiting GENERATIONS for this game! LET'S GOOOO!
I like how they don't tell us who is developing any of their games except if Sakurai is involved.
I like Kirby but never played the original Air Ride. I will almost certainly get this.
Can’t believe we got this before an F-Zero sequel lol
But Im intrigued
I'm just really happy that Sakurai finally gets to make a game for Kirby his beloved again.
The only small disappointment in my opinion is the reveal of the possible vehicles consisting of wheels, because if it stuck to only flying vehicles then the tracks could have been much more wild. I'm worried it might feel a little too comparable to Mario Kart if the tracks only stay on the ground!
@Fizza
It’s not surprising especially if we consider that they might have let him pick whatever he wanted for his next game, he’s talked about and referenced the original considerably over the years.
This won’t make me get the Switch 2 any sooner, but this is awesome. The original was so overrated!
YES! YES! ALL MY YES!
I absolutely LOVE the original Air Ride, Kirby is pretty much my favorite game series overall, and Sakurai is my favorite game director. This is going to be nothing short of incredible.
I adore Smash (remember, Sakurai is my favorite game director), but this is probably even more exciting for me right now. I understand that we won't get a new Smash for some time because of this, but it's absoutely worth it. I can't believe it.
This is SO exciting omg!!!
It looks fun , but kinda surprised that they would release it in the same year as Mario kart world. You think they would save it for next year
I can't believe they are doing this! I love the first Air Ride so much, I'm still in disbelief 😭❤️
Why though? Why announce this the same time as Mario Kart? The direct really needed more variety
Hopefully this is better than the original. I invite everyone who haven’t played it or for those that have played it in the past to play it again. It didn’t age well. The game wasn’t the best. It literally had a 1 button control and the courses were just ok. The best part of the game was the open work tech demo but it wasn’t ground breaking or fun for very long… nostalgia memories can be deceiving.
It's Kirby time...
I'm not like foaming at the mouth about this but I'll get any game that Sakurai is behind.
@tabris95 Exactly my thoughts. No way this will be better than Mario Kart.
Damn I should have bought the original before now. Now we're going to a premium.
so we have mario kart, ports, another racer, and rock breaking from TOTK. yikes
Sakurai returning to the Kirby series after over 20 years is incredible, really looking forward to this
@Yoshi3 with the way Air Ride played, you should look into this. That game was BONKERS (pun intended).
Timing feels a bit weird with this one, we're getting 2 mascot racers from nintendo on the switch 2 in year 1? I might pick this up but feel like it's going to be eclipsed by mario kart
As someone who played a lot of Kirby air ride when he was a kid this made me so excited! And the fact that daddy sakurai is working on this only cements the fact that this is gonna be game of the year.
YES!!!!!! HOLY EXPLETIVES YES!!!!!!!!!!! I cannot properly put into words how happy I am about this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Here's hoping they bring back City Trial, and with multiple cities to play in!
We're f***ing winning today everyone!
@Tendogamerxxx I dunno, man. I got it last year and thought it was fun. You just gotta get used to it.
This one is a dream come true. I really hope they show more soon. So many hours spent on the 1st one on GameCube was amazing
I have been plating Air Ride on my Homebrew Wii.
At best, it is kind of interesting. Would have worked better as a free-to-play game for NSO.
And to compete in the launch year with Mario Kart World.... ? Weird decision.
Actually, I've been meaning to own it forever. So I jumped onto eBay real quick and just laid down $55 while it is still semi-affordable.
2 first party racing games so close? I thinkt would be in the shadow of MKW for the majority of players.
I never played the original, but we're getting a new Mario Kart so even if I pickup the Switch 2, I'd most likely pass on a second racing game.....or is this not a racing game?
