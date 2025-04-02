What if Bloodborne 2 was launched on Switch 2, right, and it was set in London and had dinosaurs in it, and people with long fingers, and Remy from Ratatouille. Yeah, that's what we want.

Well, The Duskbloods, FromSoftware's latest, which has just been announced excusively for Switch 2, looks to fit this particular bill very well. With action and atmospherics very reminiscent of FromSoftware's masterpiece (it's their best game, thanks), this could tick a whole lot of action RPG boxes for the new system when it launches in 2026. Wow!

We will, of course, have more info on the game as it comes in...

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was also confirmed for the new console during today's Switch 2 Direct.