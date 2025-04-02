CD Projekt Red has revealed today that it is bringing its best-selling action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077 to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will include all of the content and updates released for the game so far, allowing Nintendo owners to immersive themselves in the dark world of Night City for the first time ever.

Originally released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the tabletop board game created by Mike Pondsmith. It initially received a rather frosty reception but has since become one of CD Projekt Red's most acclaimed releases. As of November 2024, it was confirmed to have sold 30 million copies.

It was gifted with an excellent expansion, Phantom Liberty, in 2023. This has since sold over 8 million units.

The game arrives on June 5th, the same day the Switch 2 launches.