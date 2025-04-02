IO Interactive has confirmed that it is bringing its James Bond game to Switch 2.

Confirmed as part of today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, right now it's still known only as Project 007 and details are thin on the ground beyond a brief gun-barrel trailer featuring some familiar music - it's one of those 'stay tuned' jobbies.

Good news for GoldenEye fans! IO also confirmed that Hitman World of Assassination: Signature Edition to Switch 2, as well.

This is a breaking story - we'll be updating soon with more details!