IO Interactive has confirmed that it is bringing its James Bond game to Switch 2.
Confirmed as part of today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, right now it's still known only as Project 007 and details are thin on the ground beyond a brief gun-barrel trailer featuring some familiar music - it's one of those 'stay tuned' jobbies.
Good news for GoldenEye fans! IO also confirmed that Hitman World of Assassination: Signature Edition to Switch 2, as well.
This is a breaking story - we'll be updating soon with more details!
I'll need more info and footage on these before consideration. Interesting news again, though
Hitman will be nice, but need more info on James Bond
please let the bond game be good
I was surprised how excited chat was. I didn’t think anyone cared about James Bond in 2025
The trailer for project 007 was the announcement trailer from November 19th 2020
I've been waiting so long to see Project 007 it feels wrong to not have any footage or even a cinematic trailer. Still glad to see Bond getting a true revival.
I have not played too much Hitman but I know they're quality games. This is the perfect developer for a new style of Bond game.
