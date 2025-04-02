Nintendo has announced Donkey Kong: Bananza, a new 3D DK adventure for the Switch 2. It'll launch on 17th July 2025.
Showcasing the newly-updated design for Donkey Kong, you'll be leaping and smashing your way through various environments and enemies. More details will come at a later date, but it's looking absolutely stunning.
Comments 80
BANANAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA SLAMMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
That was a surprise. Looks great.
I actually screamed so much my neighbour just knocked on my door to check on me
Between not liking DK64 and thinking that new DK design just gets uglier and uglier the more I look at it this game's a hard pass for me. Hopefully it doesn't take too much longer to get a new 2D entry and they don't use this digital vomit of a character design in it.
Here he comes, Banana Slamma...
This was the reveal of the show for me, it's been a very long wait for a new 3D Donkey Kong and this looks exceptional
If I see one comment about how K Rool is absent or how Wise/Kirkhope isn't composing the music, so help me. . .
F*ing game of the show. So awesome looking. This and Kirby Air Riders are the only games that I'm considering getting one for.
Donkey Kong saved the bloody day there. Was a disaster until then!
This looks incredible. Can't believe it's been so long since a new DK game. Day 1 for sure!
thats so banana of them. unexpected but makes a lot of sense of them to do this. was hopinh last reveal would be mario or ac tho 😔 HAPPY FOR THE DK FANS WHO HAVE WAITED FOREVS FOR THIS THO!!!
Yeah who needs Mario, man.
DK DESERVES A NEW GAME. ESPECIALLY 3D
DK! Donkey Kong! DK! Donkey Kong is here!
Finally something new and fresh! It looked great!
Okay, looked intriguing.
I will keep my eyes on this game.
3D platforming DK is back for the new gen?! What?! I'd do a Diddy Kong summersault if I could.
This was the star of the show for me.
I had to clean my banana juice off my screen after this ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
I'm really surprised they didn't show a new 3D mario but this is pretty cool too. I hate that my brain now associates this DK design with Seth Rogan though.
That's the best looking game I've ever seen.
As someone who doesn't play 3D platformers, I gotta admit that this is a great looking game.
Is this a worthy substitute for the people were expecting a new 3D Mario?
It's been over 11 years. This must be second longest time between new DK releases, only beaten by the time gap between Donkey Kong 3 and Donkey Kong 94.
So cool! The game looks so great and I like how fantastical the environments and world look. Pretty excited to see what’s in it, definitely the highlight of the Direct for me.
Seems from this and what Mario Kart World showed that DK will be using a new design, but I don’t mind! He looks silly and I love it
About time we had a new 3D Donkey Kong.
Look so amazing!
Mario Kart World, This and Bravely Default Remaster were the standout games today.
Was expecting Odyssey 2 but this is pretty much the second best thing.
10/10 Direct
I love how Donkey Kong can dig in the ground.
Huge Donkey fan but, I’m not sure I like this reset. Where are the other Kongs? Why does Dk look so ugly? I’m still buying it.
Price increase of NS2 games to 80eur in Europe for physical games? Mario Kart World is tagged at 90eur in Europe for the physical version. I'm out of words.
No King K. Rool or the Kremlings again? And none of the other Kongs or Animal Buddies either? Oh well… I suppose this is better than nothing.
Oooh OK that does look pretty stunning
Thought this was Odyssey 2 for a moment. I thought this looked okay, honestly didn’t seem like much other than a bunch of smashing to me. Hopefully I am wrong but I got a feeling this might be a disappointment.
@Lizuka to each their own! It looks great!!!
Great way to end the presentation, though I kinda had hoped for a team up with Mario. Looked fantastic though.
WHERE KING K ROOL MY BELOVED?
It’s been 84 years!! I couldn’t be happier!!
This looks so amazing, it give me such a rare vibe. Donkey definitely deserve another 3d platformer like Mario and I’m glad he is getting it again!
Best announcement of the Direct. Enough to save it? Not sure, but looks great anyways
it ain't a new 3D Mario like I was expecting, but who am I to say no to such a great ape? 😉
This looks like such a fascinating adaptation of DK into 3D as well, with a heavy emphasis on destructable environments and generally beating the s*** out of anything that looks at you funny, very big fan of what I've seen so far!
This was rumored like last year, but glad it’s finally coming. I’m assuming this was made by the odyssey team. If so that’s awesome, definitely has a similar vibe. Hope it’s a meaty game!
It looks to me like it is made by the Mario Odyssey team.
Guess this is our 3D Mario for this year.
I'm liking the look of this!
Huge surprise, but in a good way. I knew there were rumours for a long time about EPD developing a new DK, but I didn't think they were true (I'm guessing EPD is handling it). 3D, with Splatoon/Mario/Jungle Beat-like aesthetics but cartoonier... kinda reminds me of Crash Bandicoot. And I do like DK's new design. It's as if they took DK64 and combined it with Jungle Beat. And "Bananza" is a silly title, but I can deal with it.
Turns out DK is going to be the launch platformer for Switch 2, not Mario. Actually excited for this one...
Incredible. DK is so back. I can't wait!
This looks so much fun. One of the highlights for me
Looks good but wanted Mario. The 2D sections reminded me that I suck at DK games. Don't like paying $70 to be stuck 20% into the game. Mario games always make the difficult parts optional and/or post game.
Now this was a surprise. I was fully expecting 3D Mario to be the closer (did it get internally delayed AGAIN?), but 3D DK is fine too. Really has vibes of those mining games on mobile, but as a AAA open world game. Should be interesting.
@N00BiSH Banana Slamma indeed, my friend. Banana. Slamma. Indeed. 😌
What a looker! So dynamic destructions! So many bananaaaas!
Really thought this was gonna be Mario Odyssey 2 so slightly disappointed but still looks cool
Game looks amazing. BUT WHY DOES HE LOOK LIKE THAT?!
DK looks cute actually. Almost like early Anime style
Still not a fan of the new design but I’m sure it’ll grow on me and the game looked terrific. Stoked for July!
The game looks like it might be fun, but man I am not down with the new old look. It kind of killed the trailer for me and might make me not even buy it. Oh well.
I don’t even like DK like that and this game looks crazy fun.
im really not a fan of the suspenders- its a little too dk jr in white shirt for me. and breaking through rocks was my least favorite part of TOTK
HE’S THE LEADER OF THE BUNCH, YOU KNOW HIM WELL. HE’S FINALLY BACK TO KICK SOME TAIL! An open world looking Donkey Kong game that’s kinda giving DK64 vibes. Oh just take my wallet already. ❤️
His music for Tropical Freeze was incredible so that would be a huge miss, the music in this trailer is pretty eh.
@Reptilio the suspenders look optional, he doesn’t have them on in some parts of the trailer
Edit: I take it back, he’s wearing it all times lol idk how I feel about it either
This here stole the show for me. I have been waiting so damn long for a proper "open" 3D Donkey Kong game. To me, based on what little could be seen, the way DK controls is remiscient of Incredible Hulk Ultimate Destruction...and that has me VERY interested. Just being able to control DK as this huge power house in a huge interesting world....UGH. I can't wait to have this one.
@OorWullie Agreed. The visual design aesthetics in particular, and even the music (assuming it's actually from the game), all just scream Mario Odyssey. That's a good thing. I also like DK's refreshed character design. He looks more like a cartoon character from the golden age of cartoons (1930s-1950s), replete with greatly exaggerated expressions, especially in his eye movements. I love it.
@Lizuka damn, you sure are spewing a lot of negativity on every piece of news here. Chill, man. And get used to the redesign because of course they're sticking with it
@Lizuka Genuine question, do you have an actual reason to not like this design? So far it just seems like you don't like it just because it's different and that's not very good criticism.
I would love to say something differently but I HATE the art style. I mean, gameplay looks super fluid and modern (a bit too much going on maybe imo) but this neon look, terrible faces and ugly 3D Movie grimaces are just not my thing. People were right to worry from the first Mario Kart trailer, I so do not like the direction this is going and I LOVE DK so much 😢
Ugh, that purple snow level 🙄 … though I must admit the gameplay looks like it could make up for the style
Told you it should have been on the poll list the other day! Am glad it was this rather than a new Mario.
This is the only thing that could possibly get me more hyped than a new 3D Mario game. A 3D Donkey Kong game made by the Mario team. Guaranteed to be an absolute banger. And I love DK's redesign. This game looks amazing.
This game looks bananas!!!!! I never expected this. In my opinion, it's the highlight of the direct.
@N00BiSH it's not even a new design it's DK's original design, this person just seems angry for the sake of being angry
Many things in this trailer remind me of Super Mario Odyssey. It's very likely it's the same development team. I don't have issue with the redesign, what I know is, DK can surely pack more punch than Mario, literally here.
The visuals look very stylized, like if it was originally a Switch 1 game but then turned into a Switch 2 exclusive, making the most of the new hardware features.
This one has me intrigued. I don't like that many of the enemies seem to be anthropomorphized rocks with googly eyes, like really? Just bring back the Kremlings dammit!
Love it! Wish there was a two player mode so I can play it together with my partner but other than that it's beautiful 10/10
Honestly, DK deserved this way more than Mario, and it's coming so soon!!
Does make me wonder what the holiday title will be...
Show was a big disappointment until this saving grace.
Honestly this pleasantly surprised me and I love how expressive DK looks.
@nocdaes Sadly, I couldn’t agree more. I buy Nintendo consoles for the 1st party games. Not really interested in ports of existing titles and party games that allow me to see myself balancing koopa shells on my head
I didn't mind the redesign so much before,
now I hate it. They've made him act too whacky.
And the environments look barren.
@kalosn Maybe I am an old-timer but the design of the world and the enemies looked a bit Skylanders-y. Like a mobile game
Honestly, I agree with the opinion that this is genuinely more intriguing than a new 3D Mario would've been. This is going to sound like sacrilege to some of you, but we've kinda gotten.....oversaturated with Mario as of late. I mean, in the past two years alone, we got remasters of both Super Mario RPG AND Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Mario and Luigi: Brothership.
I'd say the plumber has more than earned the right to rest his laurels for a little while and let the Banana Slamma have his turn in the spotlight.
