Honestly, I agree with the opinion that this is genuinely more intriguing than a new 3D Mario would've been. This is going to sound like sacrilege to some of you, but we've kinda gotten.....oversaturated with Mario as of late. I mean, in the past two years alone, we got remasters of both Super Mario RPG AND Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Mario and Luigi: Brothership.

I'd say the plumber has more than earned the right to rest his laurels for a little while and let the Banana Slamma have his turn in the spotlight.