1 frame of lag from this new GCN NSO controller if it's anything like the current NSO controllers. At least 1 frame of lag from a GCN emulated game if you're lucky, and then another 10ms coming from your OLED TV. that's like, at least 42ms. Not for me.

Where as playing on original GCN hardware & Software paired with a big 32" Sony CRT has zero lag. or if you can get a high end HDMI connection/GCN HDMI Mod, and just pair that with your OLED TV and use actual GCN games, you'll just get 10ms.

Ya, I've got better ways to experience these games. But still great for those who want a more affordable convenient way to play them, and you've got the option to play them in handheld too. Dreamcast is way more up my alley personally. Best 128 bit console period, even with only 2 years under it's belt. Wouldn't be surprised if Switch 2 gets DC support in the future, it's bound to happen now that GCN NSO exists.