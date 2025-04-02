Nintendo has confirmed that GameCube games will be available on Nintendo Switch Online with the upcoming Switch 2.
In addition to a dedicated wireless GameCube controller, the following games will be available when the service launches:
In addition, the following titles will be made available at a later date:
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
- Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness
- Super Mario Strikers
- Chibi-Robo
- Luigi's Mansion
GAAAAAAHHHHH!!! THIS IS AWESOME!!!!! Eyes fixated on Chibi-Robo!!!
Hoping for the rogue squadron games too!
I legit almost cried. Path of Radiance finally got a second chance.
They had me at Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo! and the Pokémon RPGs. Savestates should make the Battle Mode of Colosseum somewhat easier or at least more bearable.
Woah. Great news. Thought Nintendo had forgotten about them or were just going to shelve them in favour of remastered editions
It’s great news, but I’m also a little sad we’re not getting a remaster of either F-Zero GX or Fire Emblem path of Radiance.
But it’s still great news
Awesome news. I wonder what this means for remasters of games like Wind Waker and Twilight Princess.
Fire Emblem Path of Radiance and Pokemon Colloseum make this worthwhile alone. PoR is one of my fav games of all time and I played out my Pkmn C to the point the dis stopped working.
[sees Chibi-Robo]
[sighs, pulls out wallet]
On the bright side, people who clamored for WWHD can now suffer through the Triforce Hunt the way God intended.
Wind Waker, and Soul Calibur II, when the app launches, and Mario Strikers at a later date?
Yes please.
@Friendly those games absolutely do not need remasters.
Neither did Wind Waker, if I'm being honest. They're perfect the way they are.
AND NOW WE KNOW WHY AIR RIDE WASNT THERE LESGO
Honestly I'm a little disappointed in WW, I'd rather see the HD version. Why are we going backwards?
Incredibly stupid not just bringing over Wind Waker HD instead. Nintendo's going to Nintendo.
Guess I'll have to get this now for Path of Radiance
@batmanbud2 I didn't cry but damn did it make me joyous being able to replay some of these great classics from my childhood and try others I missed.
Shame it looks like that Zelda remaster stuff was false but if we're getting Wind Waker, then Twilight Princess will be included at some point so regardless, we're getting to play them and in the end, that's what matters. Remasters would just be fresh icing but not really needed since they're still good.
F ZERO GX LIVES AGAIN
NINTENDO MY SOUL IS YOURS
Ok Bamco. You got me with Soul Calibur 2. (Also looking forward to retiring a lot of of my classic GameCube games).
@Lizuka @Kazman2007 imo, the HD version is worse. The visuals were bloated, and there was so much bloom, not to mention that the only meaningful change was the Triforce hunt at the end.
Holding back WW:HD is a great way to sell more subscriptions to NSO. Nintendo knows what it's doing.
Finally I can play The Wind Waker at a higher resolution than the original. Oh wait
But very excited to see Gamecube games back
Pokemon XD & Coliseum, oh baby... 🥰
@batmanbud2 And the faster boat sail.
I’m a little sad. Does that mean that the Wind Waker and Twilight HD versions won’t be happening at all or in a really long time? 🥲
@Jack_Goetz honestly, I actually liked sailing for longer. It gave me time to appreciate the sunsets.
There's our Wind Waker HD
@Kazman2007 I guess this confirms I am renewing my goal to buy a Wii U and WWHD…. Argh.
Man I was hoping for rogue squadron, melee, or eternal darkness. 😔
Bruh I was so hyped that I just kept screaming GameCube over and over again I was so hyped, and I didn’t scream at an announcement like that since they revealed klonoa phantasy reverie.
I just want to be able to buy them individually......
I'm torn on this. Getting old forgotten games from the GameCube era available on Switch 2 is great, but this probably means the dual WiiU Zelda remasters will always be locked to that console. And the great games they're built on will be locked behind a subscription paywall for the forseeable future..
I really wanted a Luigis Mansion 1 remaster on my shelf to complete the set on modern Nintendo-consoles. Oh well. This is still a good thing overall.
GameCube!! I’m so happy. 🥰 Literally I have had a GameCube controller on my phone Lock Screen for months and refused to change it until Switch Online GameCube was announced.
And yeah. Wind Waker. I only got it last year and now I don’t have to fire up my GameCube.
Right, and how much are they charging for this? If there is no increase in price then great but if they charge more, Im gonna pass
I’m stoked I’ll get to play chibi robo and pokemon hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to get melee!
@Lizuka Wii U: Buy the best version of Wind Waker once and play it forever.
Switch 2: Pay forever for the not best version of Wind Waker and play it until the service shuts down.
Wii U > Switch 2
The best part of this announcement was the new GCN controllers. I've been wanting new first party GCN controllers for the entire 8 years of Switch 1.
I've been wanting to replay Pokemon Colosseum for years take my money Nintendo
If they make Melee and Phantasy Star Online 1&2 online truly reborn online multiplayer, the switch2 will be legend
Bit of a shame I won’t have to pay £230 for a GameCube disk of Chibi Robo now. 😏
I've died and gone to heaven.
The microphone means Mario Party 6 and 7 are possible as well. Absolute paradise.
This actually pissed me off, because it only pretty much guarantees that we will not be getting a digital HD edition of Twilight Princess, Wind Waker, Mario Galaxy 2, the original Luigi's Mansion, etc.--instead, we have to settle with these damn Nintendo Switch Online versions, which will only last for as long as your subscription does, and as long as Nintendo decides to keep them up. But it's also a double-edged sword, because on the other hand there's no way in hell Nintendo would release something like F-Zero GX and Soulcalibur II today, so in the case of those two games... NSO is better than nothing.
Overall, disappointing.
Welp, I guess we aren't getting Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD ports.
That said, I never owned a GameCube so I'm happy that I'll be able to play those games with this. Hopefully there's no price increase to NSO+EP as GC titles are just the edition to make that tier actually worth the price imo.
Soulcalibur II is ***** nuts dude. And at RELEASE too!
IF Skies of Arcadia appears, I'll take this seriously. Until then, I've no interest in these titles since they've mostly been re-released/made/mastered since. Except the FE title, that's a big win for people since the resale value is nuts on that.
What an evil evil way of getting us F-Zero GX.
aaaaaaah, so this is why they didn't bring WW/TP HD to Switch XD
100% called that Gamecube NSO would be Switch 2-exclusive but it still feels surreal to see it actually, finally happen. Three games at launch is a bit pathetic but those games are definitely high-quality and stuff like Chibi-Robo and the Pokemon games coming later down the line sweetens the deal a fair bit more.
They said the games will run at higher frame rate and resolution, thats basically WWHD minus the QoL improvements that maybe just did make sense on the WiiU gamepad, ill take it!
They'll do anything to avoid giving us that WW/TP HD port...
Yo, Pokémon Colosseum and XD! I might renew my NSO now
I wonder if we'll be seeing some new NES NSO controllers for Switch 2 too?
Let's goooo I missed out on Gamecube era so I can't wait for the inevitable Mario Kart DD drop
I almost cried when I saw my little guy Chibi-Robo on screen! 😭 Not to mention online F-Zero GX, both (very rare/expensive) Pokemon games, Soulcalibur, and Fire Emblem! I'm awestruck. I don't care that it's part of a subscription, Chibi still got recognized 🥹
Star Fox RIP - come on Nintendo
Would've loved a Wind Waker HD port but this is cool, and nice that I won't have to pay $60 for the privilege of repurchasing Wind Waker for the third time, heh.
1 frame of lag from this new GCN NSO controller if it's anything like the current NSO controllers. At least 1 frame of lag from a GCN emulated game if you're lucky, and then another 10ms coming from your OLED TV. that's like, at least 42ms. Not for me.
Where as playing on original GCN hardware & Software paired with a big 32" Sony CRT has zero lag. or if you can get a high end HDMI connection/GCN HDMI Mod, and just pair that with your OLED TV and use actual GCN games, you'll just get 10ms.
Ya, I've got better ways to experience these games. But still great for those who want a more affordable convenient way to play them, and you've got the option to play them in handheld too. Dreamcast is way more up my alley personally. Best 128 bit console period, even with only 2 years under it's belt. Wouldn't be surprised if Switch 2 gets DC support in the future, it's bound to happen now that GCN NSO exists.
So glad they're calling these XXX - Nintendo Classics. Much better name.
Super excited these games are finally being let loose!!
The most enticing proposition for NSO+E yet... if not for the fact that I can readily play these games without renting them and with the original controller(s).
I would have been all over these had they been released as a series of physical compilations, but as it stands, NSO still doesn't provide anything to justify the extra expense.
And this will be the thing that gets me to upgrade my NSO subscription. Gamecube era was when I really started getting into gaming
@MaseSco
honestly im hoping skies of arcadia ends up getting the remaster treatment, basically having the gamecube content with the dreamcast audio quality in HD.
Both because it would also get the game out to more people since it would likely be multiplat alongside the advantage of being able to keep the game.
