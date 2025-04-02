Marvelous has shown off more footage of Titanic Scion, a new entry in the Daemon X Machina series, during today's Nintendo Direct.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion sees players taking to battle in their customisable 'Arsenal' mech and engaging in "fast-paced combat" as they "freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air."

Created and produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda and featuring mechanical designs from Shoji Kawamori, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is coming to Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC on September 5, 2025.

Here's some more PR:

A Titanic Evolution - Daemon X Machina’s high-octane armored action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that’s accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans. Build a Better You - Now a nimble suit of armor, your Arsenal can be fully customized both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements. Together You Can Make a Difference - Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means you never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together. Beautiful and Deadly - Explore an alien planet in your Arsenal as you battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.