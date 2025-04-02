As a part of Nintendo Switch 2's third-party line-up, Street Fighter 6 will be making its way to the new hybrid.

The much-loved fighter will be making its way to Switch 2 in Standard and Enhanced editions, both boasting two new game modes to entice those who have played before.

What's more, a trio of new amiibo figures and amiibo cards will be coming with the game's arrival — yes, amiibo are still alive and well!

Street Fighter 6 will be one of the Switch 2's launch titles, so expect to get your hands on it on 5th June.

