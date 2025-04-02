As a part of Nintendo Switch 2's third-party line-up, Street Fighter 6 will be making its way to the new hybrid.
The much-loved fighter will be making its way to Switch 2 in Standard and Enhanced editions, both boasting two new game modes to entice those who have played before.
What's more, a trio of new amiibo figures and amiibo cards will be coming with the game's arrival — yes, amiibo are still alive and well!
Street Fighter 6 will be one of the Switch 2's launch titles, so expect to get your hands on it on 5th June.
This is a breaking news story, we will update with more information soon...
Comments 12
Wait what!!!! Yess
Excellent news. As big as the MK World announcement for me!
Ok, that's the last thing I expected to see, amiibo figures and cards of Street Fighter characters, let alone figures of characters that aren't the classics.
At the very least this confirms Switch 2 will have amiibo compatibility.
This is good to get confirmation, it seemed quite likely 😀
If this game and Elden Ring can run on Switch 2, every 3d party game can.
PEOPLE OF NINTENDO THE TIME IS NOW TO FINALLY PLAY PEAK
I EXPECT YOU ALL WILL TAKE PART
Already have it on PS5 and Series X but triple dip for me. I love this game and have wanted it to return to Nintendo, in full, for the longest time. This is a great get.
Capcom! Thank you so much! Not looking forward to being sucked back into amiibo though. But as a fighting game fan, this and Yakuza 0 (or rather the promise of more Yakuza games) give me hope.
I have this on PC but it doesn't run well on my setup, so I may double dip. I'm surprised its getting amiibo.
@Friendly How so? These aren't heavy demanding games like GTA 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds which the latter surely would have been shown today if it was coming to Switch 2.
Plus the majority of these games coming to the Switch 2 are PS4 version games not PS5.
so gonna buy this , and the amibos looked great
I was sure this game would arrive on Switch 2. Nice.
