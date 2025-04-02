Yep! You heard that right.
FromSoftware's epic is on its ways, via a 30fps port, to Nintendo's all-new console.
What we can see in the trailer shows a game that looks exactly as we remember, but details are light on the ground, so stick with us as we update this story...
Comments 14
Just give me the whole game on the Switch 2 cartridge and I will throw money at the screen until it is delivered to me
Haven't played it yet but heard good things. This might be my ticket. I do have a PS4, but have never used it... so...
Which reminds me, my kids got a CD stuck in it. Maybe I should fix that for them.
Very, very interested!!!
Maybe that's the encoding quality, but graphically this looks quite blurry? I've played it on my PS4 pro, which is the previous gen, and to me it looked way better there.
Bloodborne spiritual successor is exclusively for Switch 2 lol.
Playstation fanboys must be upset.
"Tarnished" is a strange subtitle for this. Bit of a negative connotation
Health/financial limitations prevented me from getting a PC good enough for this one. But I can probably manage a Switch 2. So I'm very glad to see this being brought over. I really wanted to check it out.
Guess I'll finally get Elden Ring now
Excellent. A whole new generation of players can head straight to the castle and get their heads smashed in by Margit The Fell.
Jokes aside, even though I've already played it to death I'll be buying Elden Ring again, playing it on the go and with potentially new content will be worth it.
@thenikdavies Short version, it makes sense in the context of the game. I'll spare you any nerdy explaining.
Like Nier Automata, this may possible have framerate issues to make it possible to run. Jokes are thrown that Tarnished Edition seems to be an apt description but we shall wait and see. If it happens to be decent then maybe I'll give it a check.
@thenikdavies The jokes are already being made, I can feel it. In any case, if it is somewhat decent then that's okay I guess but I do hope that it doesn't go Witcher 3.
Already have it on PC with 400+ hours into it. Amazing game and I will gladly double dip as long as there are no frame rate issues
This is probably the biggest headline bombshell for the wider gaming audience. I think this has more potential to standout than Cyberpunk 2077 on S2 for most of the gaming population.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...