The first 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' game has officially been revealed: Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (what a mouthful, eh?).
Aside from the hardware updates like the chance to play with the Switch 2 camera, mouse controls and more, this Nintendo Switch 2 edition adds bonus minigames, new play modes and a handful of other tasty-looking features.
This is but one of many Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games coming to the console, with the line-up also including BOTW, TOTK, Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and more.
This is a breaking news story, we will be updating this post with more information as soon as it is available...
Comments 7
Gotta say, I’m not happy about a bunch of Switch games I already have being “launch” titles with upgrades I have to buy… at least I don’t have to buy the entire game again, I guess, but it’s pretty underwhelming
@Waluigi451 it's giving wii u-era "what is compelling me to buy this, really"
@somebread completely agree lol
Very happy to see this!! Mario Party Jamboree is WAY too good to be forgotten when people move over to Switch 2. I have zero objections to upgrading for this precious game...looks incredible!!!!
Honestly when they announced this I was scared that I had to buy a new version of the game, and then they revealed that you can purchase an upgrade for this I was immediately relieved.
I bought this game a few months ago and now I feel like a total chump.
@Aurumonado : Bruh, I bought this last week! I feel like a chump! And I haven't even booted up the game yet! 😅
Oh, well. Double-dip it is, then.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...