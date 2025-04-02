It was revealed today that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch alongside a paid app which teaches you all about the new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour launches on the same day as the console—June 5th—and teaches you the ins and outs of the system.

It will highlight various technical features, for example, as well as spotlight various "secrets" about Switch 2.

Users will be able to familiarize themselves with the new mouse controls via various mini-games, one of which is based on mini-golf. HD rumble functionality will also be showcased.

It's certainly a neat idea for an app, especially if you want to learn about what Switch 2 is capable of—but actually charging money for it seems a little off, if you ask us—but oh-so-typically Nintendo.