Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will both be enhanced for the Switch 2, offering up higher frame rates and resolution. Load times will also receive a significant boost.

Both will be available on the Switch 2's launch day of 5th June, 2025.

In addition, a new 'Zelda Notes' function has been added via the Nintendo Switch app on smart devices. It will help guide you to Shrines and items you've yet to discover. Additional voice work will also be available, providing more context to your journey that wasn't there before.

Current owners of either game on the original Switch will be offered an upgrade purchase to experience the enhancements on Switch 2. Alternatively, if you are a member of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you'll also get access to the upgrade at no additional cost.