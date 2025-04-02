Gosh, well that was... a lot. We have just finished watching the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and it's fair to say that it was absolutely jam-packed with upcoming goodness.
We got to see a slice of everything! There was a rundown of technical specs, new peripherals, third-party friends (Elden Ring, Street Fighter 6, The Duskbloods) and a bunch of first-party newbies (Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders, Donkey Kong Bananza) that already have us itching to get our hands on the hybrid when it launches on 5th June — oh yeah, we now know the release date too.
Honestly, it was all a lot to take in and we're still recovering from the barrage of news ourselves, but we want to hear your gut reaction. Was this everything that you could have possibly wished for from the console's introduction, or do you still have room for more?
