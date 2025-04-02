Sort of in the middle.

The console itself seems capable and im curious to see what kind of games it opens itself up to though theres also the drawback of how a lot of games will likely need mandatory downloads and installs (at least going by the "key card" stuff on the JP site)

At the very least the virtual game card thing seems to mention that they are keeping the ability to play games offline for anything that isnt on NSO.

Price related stuff seems excessive in places not helped by stuff like Tariffs,

Games wise not too many first party releases but Mario kart and DK do look interesting, happy to see third partys jump in a the ground floor though.

Chat stuff seems like a step forward for nintendo at the very least though still feels like theres a lot of catching up to do, will most likely just use discord personally but nice for those who will use it.

Gamecube stuff for me was a big monkeys paw moment mainly because its only available on subscription and no option to buy/keep, though thats more my thoughts on NSO as a whole.

Overall mixed feelings about certain things but hoping for the best.