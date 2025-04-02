Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 screen will not be OLED at launch, but rather LCD.
That said, it's confirmed that the screen will be 1080p and will support frame rates of up to 120fps. HDR is also supported.
The Switch 2 itself is naturally larger than the original, but Nintendo has confirmed that it is the same thickness.
Okay, 120fps is actually impressive, was not expecting that
I'm curious about the battery life.
Some LCDs look as good if not better. But we shall see. The butter smooth fps potential is welcome. Hope devs design games to achieve it
I know why it doesn't have OLED.
They will sell it again with OLED in 2 years.
VRR would be icing on the cake, but the specs are already very impressive.
@Qwiff
(question: meaning of the letters "VRR")
@Mario500 Variable Refresh Rate
Thumbsticks look bigger. That is more important to me. The Switch 1 joycons are horrible. Thumbsticks are far too small.
120Hz displays can also provide a clean 40 FPS experience. So definitely a good upgrade!
Hmm, from what I have seen and no RDR2 I am cool with Oled Switch for at least 2 years.
Now I'm interested in playing 3rd party games on switch (2) console again, I mostly playing indie games on playstation portal now since it's more comfortable (and has better speakers) but if switch 2 can do 120 fps on indie games maybe I'll play the games there.
Looking very good even if it’s not oled. I’m curious to see if switch 1 games will play in handheld but with docked mode settings on it.
It's like Nintendo was checking off the boxes on everyone's wishlist for this console
Nintendo: There, we gave you 120 FPS AND 4K. Are you guys happy now?
Jokes aside this is pretty cool.
Cool! Still waiting on OLED though personally.
Exactly the best case scenario for me in handheld (and also docked even though it's obviously not mentioned in this article considering the rapid fire at which these are coming out - thanks to all the Nintendo Life staff for your work)!
Does it have analogue triggers or still digital? Because it looks like analogue from the trailer but thats just me
@N00BiSH
Love 120fps, depending on the title. It's 100% suitable for metroid prime 4. Aside from pushing 60 more fps for more life-like motion, it removes 50% of your OLED TV's motion blur which makes the motion clarity much more clear, and the controls will be a little more responsive/snappier since latency gets cut down by half too. I'll be rolling with 120fps @1080p, using Gyro Analag aiming with the Switch 2 Pro controller on a 65" QD-OLED.
But ya, I was surprised by the Switch 2 announcing 120fps support, and HDR. Pretty wild, since the PS4 Pro was still capped at 60fps.
LCD shouldn't have been nearly as big of a downgrade as people feared. LCD tech should've grown over the years, and it sounds like Nintendo is delivering more than expected.
Now I just wonder about the battery life. THAT will be crucial for me.
Cool tech, but I'll wait & see what Sega is bringing to the party.
I still curious to see the fps boost for any Switch 1 game I insert on Switch 2 machine.
Will it automatically boost fps from 30 fps to 60 fps instantly like the way I play PS4 games by disc on my PS5 machine?
Because I got some of my PS4 games that have 30 fps / unstable fps suddenly get boosted to 60 fps instantly for free in my PS5, without any money charging.
People will moan so much about no OLED. Honestly I never upgraded my old one, never had an OLED TV, so I won't miss it.
@Baker1000
It's all irrelevant to me, since i never game in hand held. Even if it had a 7.9" 'QD'-OLED I'd still have no use for it. Why bother when I go 55" and especially 65" with the latest Samsung S90F QD-OLED? Combined with a high end surround sound system or great pair of headphones plus DAC/Amp?
There's no way in he-man hell you'll ever get me to play something like Prime 4 on an 8" LCD display using those Switch 2 Joy-cons, even with the 1080p bump, HDR & 120fps support. I get all of that on a TV anyways.
@MaseSco Are you for real? Lol.
I will be waiting for 2 things:
1. Battery Life
2. If battery life bad - wait for OLED model
There better be no more cloud versions next gen, because if Switch's insistent 720p didn't kill all hopes of portable streaming prior, a 1080p (I'm not even touching the 4K effery because it's docked only anyway) absolutely will. And I'm compelled to reiterate my lowkey concern for the potential filesizes as well.
Sigh, if this was a part of some secret agreement with a certain Japanese TV manufacturer for their former exclusives we've been getting, then I outright want Gravity Rush, both Horizons AND Spider-Man, with Folklore and Tokyo Jungle on top.😜🙄😏 Otherwise, the least exciting part of the entire Direct (and the most "informed attribute" of its trailers) in my book by far. It's one thing to spend a home console's power and development resources on this fluff, but a hybrid's?
