After giving us a full trailer in today's Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo has now revealed the box art for Mario Kart World, and it's pretty darn delightful.

The focus of this one is the racers. Mario takes centre stage, with a host of familiar faces spilling out behind him. Looking closely, it seems there will be a bunch of new characters hitting the track in this one, with a Goomba, Pokey, Biddybud, Mole and Penguin all spotted in their own karts on the cover.

Surrounding the racers is a taste of just how expansive Mario Kart World's... uhh, world will be. We can spy a bunch of different racing locales in the background, including lava castles, ice kingdoms, desert raceways and urban city tracks. Heck, there's even a UFO in the top left!

In short, it teases a more expansive Mario Kart game than we've ever seen in the series, and we are absolutely here for it. You can check out the box art yourself below:

This one will launch alongside the Switch 2 on 5th June and we'll be able to tune in for a special Mario Kart World-specific Direct in a couple of weeks on 17th April. Let's-a go, indeed.