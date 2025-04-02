Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Square Enix has confirmed that it will be launching Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Originally released exclusively for the PS5 with a PC release soon after, there's currently no launch date for the game at the time of writing, but this marks a significant step in Square Enix's new approach to multiformat games. Chances are we'll probably also see Rebirth at some point down the road.

Remake is a, uh, remake of the original RPG classic for the PS1. It's the first in a planned trilogy and followsd the exploits of Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith, and more as they navigate the dangerous city of Midgar.

Fans had been clamouring for a remake for years before it officially launched for the PS4 in 2020, and quite frankly, we're thrilled to see it make the jump over to the Switch 2.