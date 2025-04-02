Koei Tecmo Games and Nintendo are collaborating on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a new entry to the Hyrule Warriors series.
Taking place before Tears of the Kingdom, the game will feature the classic 'Warriors' gameplay while telling the story of what happened before Nintendo's iconic Zelda entry on Switch.
I AM SO EXICITED FOR THIS GAME! I was not expecting to see anything I cared about, but here we are. Yunobo better be playable. I AM SO EXCITED!
Good news. I like the series. I like also where is it set in the timeline before TOTK as well.
Would so much rather have another all series Hyrule Warriors than another one set in this continuity, especially since I cared so little about the Zonai plot I didn't even bother to get the last tear before I stopped playing. Probably pass on this one.
So that is episode 3 out of 4 of the current saga? I like that. Better than entirely new stories every time.
@Lizuka Guess different strokes for different folks, huh?
Pffff day oneee
My dream DLC for TOTK would have been you playing as Zelda during the Imprisoning War. This is the closest we're going to get, so I'm interested.
Guess we won't be playing as Link in this one.
Need to see more of this one, but definitely curious, loved both previous entries. But it cannot be that Link won't be playable now, can it?!
Cool, I am hoping to see more unique characters this time around though. Would love to see a Sheikah monk as a playable character
This was so disappointing. Like "new zelda game!" "warriors" ugh. These all feel like they're taking the same game, adding new levels and replacing character models. Like it feels like the lowest effort version of a Zelda game.
I predicted this for the June Direct last year and didn't consider it a possibility for this one.
I wasn't expecting this but I'm definitely interested. I imagine it'll have a decent amount of new characters to fill out the roster.
Heck yeah! I loved AoC so I am ready to break some faces!
Ugh ANOTHER Warriors game set in the BotW style of Zelda AGAIN.
This is the fourth Zelda game with this style. Im sick of it.
And Hyrule Warriors becomes repetitive after 3 hours.
looks absolutely gorgeous cannot wait omg
Biggest fist-pump moment of the show for me. I loved Age of Calamity (although the plot eventually turned a bit too fan-fiction-y). I get that most people don't find this as exciting as a proper new Zelda, but the BotW/TotK-games are some of my favorite games of all time - so any excuse to further explore that incarnation of Hyrule, Link and Zelda are welcome in my book.
TAKE MY MONEY NOW, NINTENDO !!!
Is Age of Calamity going to get the Switch 2 treatment though ? Lord knows it needs it !
God I’m so happy. I LOVE the Hyrule Warriors games.
Now, I can't say I was blown away by this reveal. I'm still looking for upgraded OOT/MM/WW/TP ports. What I CAN say is I am very interested in it and pleased to see that it exists. I was extremely interested to see ancient Hyrule in some form during TOTK, and the fact that this wasn't possible was disappointing. And also...I'd imagine many people are going to be ecstatic to see Zelda as the main character, so that's pretty cool too.
I hope this one fits better, age of Calamity went all alt timeline on us which was so frustrating these setting don't need any nonsense to make them extra relevant, just tell the story.
It's definitely much, much more stable than Age of Calmity on Switch 1 (wow, will that be its new name from now on?), but we'll see if it could be able to run beyond 30fps somehow.
time to hack and slice my way through an army of monsters yet again
While I do enjoy AoC and I am definitely planning on getting this, this does make me worried that we probably won’t get a Kirby warriors game for a few years (if at all).
Oh I am so hyped.
I love the focus on Zelda lately. Green Zelda has already had the spotlight for years. 😉
God, I got bored of the original, love the characters, love the story line (kinda it has time travel always seems like a cop out), but the grind was real on that game
Ganondorf better be playable!
It made sense they would do this. That whole setup they established in ToTK made a Hyrule Warriors set during this period only natural.
Age of Calamity was surprisingly quite nice and I'm saying that as somebody who typically doesn't enjoy most Warriors games. AoC I thought was quite well written too in terms of dialogue and humour, great for co op as well, so I'm looking forward to this.
@Bunkerneath I don't remember AoC being grindy unless you're talking about the very first Hyrule Warriors which I never played. I had AoC beat in 20 hours. Even did it again in co op and I don't remember a grind unless you're talking about fully upgrading everything, doing everything and getting all collectables which remains optional?
PLZ BE LORE ACCURATE
Aiyeee but not Link, not Link... tough choice
