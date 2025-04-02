Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Image: Nintendo

Koei Tecmo Games and Nintendo are collaborating on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a new entry to the Hyrule Warriors series.

Taking place before Tears of the Kingdom, the game will feature the classic 'Warriors' gameplay while telling the story of what happened before Nintendo's iconic Zelda entry on Switch.

