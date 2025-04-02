Massive Entertainment's excellent Star Wars Outlaws has shown up - albeit incredibly briefly - in a sizzle reel sequence during the latest, Switch 2-focused, Nintendo Direct.
We're excited to see this one in particular make its way to the new console for several reasons. Of course, chiefly, it's just a very good game - our sister site Pure Xbox gave it an 8/10 and called it a "Super Star War", but there are more interesting aspects here, too, as it's a technical powerhouse that's given PCs and high end consoles some serious issues thus far.
If we're looking for a game to really show off what the Switch 2 can do with big-budget action adventures, especially when playing in handheld, this could be an early contender to get your mates round and collectively wow over.
We will, of course, have much more news on the port as we get it, and please note, the images here are not from the Switch 2 version!
Comments
This is awesome! The launch wasn't too great but I got it on PS5 after they released those two huge updates that made the game great. Really enjoyed it. Looking forward to the story DLC and Switch 2 version.
Haven’t tries this game yet, but will once it hits Switch 2
Interesting.
The stream died for me during the 2nd third party segment so I missed seeing stuff like this until I could get it working again.
I’ll give this one a shot just because of how beautiful it is. I keep hoping for clarification on upgrading vs paying brand new price for hogwarts while on the topic of good looking games.
One more platform to flop on.
Will be intriguing to see how Switch 2 handles these games. There is no reason why it can’t, but the porters will have some hard work to do again.
It was a nice reveal, I'll definitely try it.
Loved this game on PS5, was much better than expected and others would have you believe!
LOL Ubisoft trying to recoup some of that loss…
