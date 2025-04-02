Massive Entertainment's excellent Star Wars Outlaws has shown up - albeit incredibly briefly - in a sizzle reel sequence during the latest, Switch 2-focused, Nintendo Direct.

We're excited to see this one in particular make its way to the new console for several reasons. Of course, chiefly, it's just a very good game - our sister site Pure Xbox gave it an 8/10 and called it a "Super Star War", but there are more interesting aspects here, too, as it's a technical powerhouse that's given PCs and high end consoles some serious issues thus far.

If we're looking for a game to really show off what the Switch 2 can do with big-budget action adventures, especially when playing in handheld, this could be an early contender to get your mates round and collectively wow over.

We will, of course, have much more news on the port as we get it, and please note, the images here are not from the Switch 2 version!