Well, here's a face that we had grown tired of anticipating! Hollow Knight: Silksong made a cameo in today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation — yes, an actual, real cameo — and it was accompanied by a 2025 release window.

We saw very little of Team Cherry's sequel, all in all, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the presentation's sizzle reel has us pumped for more info.

We've timestamped the relevant 2-second section for you to check out above, which shows Hornet flipping and sliding through some metroidvania madness. Heck, we even have the following screenshots, courtesy of Nintendo:

It might not have been the full release date reveal that we were hoping for, but it's official news! It's real! It's happening! It'c coming to Switch 2 in 2025! We're over-using exclamation marks!!