Well, here's a face that we had grown tired of anticipating! Hollow Knight: Silksong made a cameo in today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation — yes, an actual, real cameo — and it was accompanied by a 2025 release window.
We saw very little of Team Cherry's sequel, all in all, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the presentation's sizzle reel has us pumped for more info.
We've timestamped the relevant 2-second section for you to check out above, which shows Hornet flipping and sliding through some metroidvania madness. Heck, we even have the following screenshots, courtesy of Nintendo:
It might not have been the full release date reveal that we were hoping for, but it's official news! It's real! It's happening! It'c coming to Switch 2 in 2025! We're over-using exclamation marks!!
Comments
yeah I'll believe it when I see it
2025 until it's delayed at least.
And we still need a dedicated trailer! Oh well... at least it made an appearance after all.
Well its something at least.
Don’t give me hope again, I’ve moved on.
Get your clown hair ready, people... just kidding.
EVERYBODY GET THE CLOWN MAKEUP OFF, SILKSONG IS ACTUALLY REAL
Official date or won't believe it yet.
So much disrespect for Lady Horney showing her just like any other game, when the whole world is waiting for her!
It better still come to OG Switch. I'm not ready to buy a new system.
THE BELIEVERS WON
I think they meant to say "2052".
Hollow Knight fans going nutty right now
NO!!!!!
We better get a normal Switch version
hollow knight fans happiest day is today
Nintendo just threw in 2025 to sell some systems. It doesn't actually know when it'll release. 😅
Aha, blink and you'll miss it. I did, was it while the video was behind (or ahead) .. anyways, still need to have a proper release date, a proper trailer, and please explain why it's not coming to Switch ...
Would have been a big moment to finally have it confirmed.
...eh. I care too much about the series to be pessimistic. I'm still excited to finally see it released.
I love it how they just left it on-screen for like 5 seconds at most so maybe no one would notice it and get overhyped again
Knew this was going to make an appearance. It had to. Not the way I thought. But still
I can't wait for this game to release, not because I'm particularly interested in it, but because Hollow Knight fans have been absolute little ***** about the lack of info and I just want the developers to be free from all of that noise.
