Nintendo has kicked off its Nintendo Switch 2 presentation with a bang! Introducing Mario Kart World, a brand new entry in the Mario Kart series.
This seems to be the biggest game of the bunch, with a whole host of awesome-looking new features like open-world driving, knockout races, costumes and more.
The trailer was packed with new power-ups, racers and circuits. Honestly, we can't wait!
This is a breaking news story, we'll be updating with more information soon...
Comments
People are gonna be FUMING over the new visuals, I know it
and dread it
I hope that it will outsell MK8D.
I know that graphics aren’t everything, but this doesn’t look much different than the previous Mario Kart title.
Wasn't expecting open-world gameplay, or something close to it, and I think I saw a circuit inspired by the arcade Donkey Kong. Looks like the biggest gameplay evolution for MK in a long time, really looking forward to it...
I think Sonic Crossworlds will be able to coexist with this because they are so different.
Read em and weep, Double Dash stans.
I can play as the cow. Game of the year.
Dynamic day and weather and open world in a game that looks as good as MK8DX (if not better) is amazing
I was expecting more graphically but it looks fun at least
dude the grinding like a skateboard is so sick. day 1
So MKW are basically Lego Racing replaced with Mario graphics?
I usually dont care much about graphics but this look like Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U back in 2014 and the Wii U was on the same level as PS3 from almost 20 years ago.
I guess people are still glued to the Direct, because so few comments, haha.
Well, I look forward to it. Wondering about the open world, though... racing is fun when it is frantic. If we're all taking different routes you might as well drive alone.
But yeah, looking forward to it.
Looks incredible. Can't wait.
Knew there was more to the new Mario Kart that people thought based on the teaser and I absolutely love what we've seen of it now - so looking forward to its dedicated Direct first and then playing it myself when it comes out!
This looks great! It kind of has adventure mode elements - I dig it!
Looks awesome, love the amount of characters and costumes, just what I wanted! Open world looks awesome too.
This ain’t your grandpa’s Mario Kart. This isn’t Mario Kart anymore.
The 4 player screen share was very jittery, not the best advertising for it
A new Mario Kart is typically not the most exciting thing for me since its an inevitability with every Nintendo system but HOLY F*** DUDE THIS LOOKS RAD.
The expressiveness, the gimmicks, the sheer quantity of playable characters and all the free-roam stuff on top? MK World looks like a proper evolution of Mario Kart after years of MK8 being pretty much the peak of what came before!
I am all in!! Super excited for the new “world” concept. I think the eind visuals will look beter then what we just saw.
Honestly I really like the fact that some of the costumes from tour are gonna be in this game.
Awesome—looking forward to this one!
Don't know about any story mode but I appreciate that they're trying to do something fresh. Never saw Moo Moo coming! The visuals look stunning enough to me.
Yeah, I'm sold. This looks like a lot of fun.
I genuinely loved everything I saw in the trailer. This might sound odd, but it felt more...open than 8 did. And I'm not referring to the (amazing) free roam mode. I'm saying, the game space feels larger. Less compact.
This game looks amazing. Star of the Direct for sure! It’ll be 130% adoption rate for a while! 😂
It looked... Rough.
I'm not convinced yet on the "World" mechanic, but I guess it was hard to go any other way after MK 8, which was packed with content.
Ok, I was not expecting for Mario Kart "9" to look THIS GOOD!
OMG!!!
Knock-out racing. They'll do anything but give us a new F-Zero
The wall jumping and grinding look really cool
Woohoo! Can't wait for this one, especially with the 'open world' lol
