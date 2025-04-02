Nintendo has kicked off its Nintendo Switch 2 presentation with a bang! Introducing Mario Kart World, a brand new entry in the Mario Kart series.

This seems to be the biggest game of the bunch, with a whole host of awesome-looking new features like open-world driving, knockout races, costumes and more.

The trailer was packed with new power-ups, racers and circuits. Honestly, we can't wait!

This is a breaking news story, we'll be updating with more information soon...