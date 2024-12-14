Bandai Namco shared a major surprise yesterday during The Game Awards - revealing a new 2D action platformer Pac-Man game called Shadow Labyrinth.

Tekken's Katsuhiro Harada is the executive producer and the title has creators, directors and game designers from series like Samurai Shodown, King of Fighters, Pac-Man and even Kirby and the Amazing Mirror working on it.

If you were hoping for a physical Switch edition, you're in luck - with a standard and "secret edition" by Bandai Namco already confirmed for 2025. Here's a look, courtesy of Physic Releases on 'X':





Standard: $44.99 / 31.60 USD

Collector: $84.99 / 59.79 USD (Free Ship)

The secret edition includes the base game, a pin set, a double-sided poster, stickers and a key chain. You'll also score some digital goodies including "original arcade sound FX" and a digital art book and soundtrack.

Social media and fan account 'Daily Pac-Man' has also highlighted how this game has apparently been in development since 2020, and the Amazon's 'Secret Level' episode is apparently intended to be a prequel to this game. You can find out more about it in the original announcement post: