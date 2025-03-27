Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

After Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, it was only a matter of time before Tribute and Dotemu assembled once again on another project, and assemble they have.

Marvel: Cosmic Invasion is a retro-inspired beat 'em up that will see Earth's mightiest heroes get the Shredder's Revenge treatment later this year. And it looks wicked.

From what we've seen so far, you'll be able to play as the likes of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Storm, Nova, Venom and more in a side-scrolling arcade-style adventure. There's multiplayer, there's gorgeous pixel art and a retro-sounding soundtrack (Tee Lopes, is that you?), there's even a cool animated trailer showing the heroes in action. What more could you want?

Here's the official description from the reveal trailer:

A cosmic battle awaits! After Annihilus launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both Earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave.

From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the universe will be fought across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion!

Cosmic Invasion will be punching onto Switch this 'holiday season' — which gives us just about enough time to watch that Doomsday cast announcement video again...

What do you make of this one? Assemble in the comments and let us know.