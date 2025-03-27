After Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, it was only a matter of time before Tribute and Dotemu assembled once again on another project, and assemble they have.
Marvel: Cosmic Invasion is a retro-inspired beat 'em up that will see Earth's mightiest heroes get the Shredder's Revenge treatment later this year. And it looks wicked.
From what we've seen so far, you'll be able to play as the likes of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Storm, Nova, Venom and more in a side-scrolling arcade-style adventure. There's multiplayer, there's gorgeous pixel art and a retro-sounding soundtrack (Tee Lopes, is that you?), there's even a cool animated trailer showing the heroes in action. What more could you want?
Here's the official description from the reveal trailer:
A cosmic battle awaits! After Annihilus launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both Earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave.
From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the universe will be fought across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion!
Cosmic Invasion will be punching onto Switch this 'holiday season' — which gives us just about enough time to watch that Doomsday cast announcement video again...
What do you make of this one? Assemble in the comments and let us know.
God the pixel art looks so dang good! Also the character switching looks like it will do a great job stringing together combos.
Easily the best announcement amongst too many rhythm games, remasters, and games promoting witchcraft and partnering with demons
I'm always down for more beat 'em ups, one of my favorite genres.
Can't wait to play this with ma boy 😁
This looks great. I might get it if it runs well. But I wonder what other many more heroes are playable as well.
Was looking for the DotEmu logo through the whole trailer
The Tribute Games art style is just a touch twee for me in these beatemups, but it could be much much worse
A brand-new Marvel-centric beatemup in the year of our lord 2025 would've already been enough to pique my interest, but the fact its coming from the same devs behind Scott Pilgrim and TMNT Shredders Revenge make this an easy Day-One purchase for me, cannot wait XD
also I love all the MvC references they chucked in with the character sprites, great touch
More excited for this than any other game from the direct.
Day One buy for me. By far the coolest thing from the Direct.
At exactly 1 minute, wait is that Captain Falcon???
