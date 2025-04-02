Nintendo has given us our first official look at what the Switch 2 physical game cases will look like with a peek at the Donkey Kong Bananza box art. We've got to admit, it's a beauty.

The art shows our HD hero, DK, pounding into the ground, sending cracks of colourful light up around him and his purple rocky pal. It's yet another look at the brand-new Donkey Kong design that we first caught wind of in the Switch 2 reveal trailer back in January — how about those emotive eyebrows, eh?

The Donkey Kong Bananza reveal trailer finally confirmed the project we have all been hoping for in recent years: a fresh 3D adventure for Nintendo's prized primate. This first look was packed with ape exploration, showcasing DK's moves with a whole host of punching, swinging and kicking.

Feast your eyes on its box art, complete with the Switch 2's chunky red line at the top:

This one is set to swing onto Switch 2 roughly a month after launch on 7th July.