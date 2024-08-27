Nintendo Direct August 2024

The August 2024 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Indie World Showcase was a 42-minute double presentation of games from third parties and independent developers coming to Switch in 2024 and 2025.

The last Indie World was back in April and there was a Partner Showcase in February, but this combined presentation — the first of its kind Nintendo has ever broadcast — featured plenty of juicy reveals and date announcements, large and small, with nearly 50 game announcements included across the two showcases.

Below you'll find the full Indie World and Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase August 2024 video, plus every game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our coverage.

And you can let us know your favourite announcements and how you'd rate the dual presentation in the poll at the bottom. Enjoy!

Nintendo Indie World Showcase And Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase August 2024 - The Whole Presentation

First, the entire double presentation itself if you want to watch the whole thing:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Indie World Showcase August 2024

And now every trailer for every game from the August 2024 Indie World Showcase, plus some blurb and a link to our coverage if there is one. First up is Balatro. We will never escape this excellent game...

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k