Nintendo Direct August 2024

The August 2024 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Indie World Showcase was a 42-minute double presentation of games from third parties and independent developers coming to Switch in 2024 and 2025.
The last Indie World was back in April and there was a Partner Showcase in February, but this combined presentation — the first of its kind Nintendo has ever broadcast — featured plenty of juicy reveals and date announcements, large and small, with nearly 50 game announcements included across the two showcases.
Below you'll find the full Indie World and Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase August 2024 video, plus every game announcement with a trailer, a date, and a link to our coverage.
And you can let us know your favourite announcements and how you'd rate the dual presentation in the poll at the bottom. Enjoy!
Nintendo Indie World Showcase And Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase August 2024 - The Whole Presentation
First, the entire double presentation itself if you want to watch the whole thing:
Indie World Showcase August 2024
And now every trailer for every game from the August 2024 Indie World Showcase, plus some blurb and a link to our coverage if there is one. First up is Balatro. We will never escape this excellent game...
Balatro: Friends of Jimbo Free Update - Today (27th August 2024)
In this free update to the critically acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder Balatro, players will be able to use cards inspired by four notable video game titles, play even more illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos. The update features cards from The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, Vampire Survivors, DAVE THE DIVER and Among Us – each with its very own art based on the respective game.