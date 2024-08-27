Kicking off the Nintendo Indie World showcase with a bang, the super-addictive poker roguelike Balatro is scoring a crossover with The Witcher III, Vampire Survivors, Dave The Diver and Among Us (yes, really) in a new free update available later today.

Expect to see wonderful crossover card art aplenty as these four behemoths descend on the roguelike that has snatched up so much of our time this year.

It's currently unclear whether the update will bring any more changes to the gameplay, but we're just happy to have an excuse to head back into this one.